Summer in Dubai just got a whole lot more appealing…

Pack your bags for a staycation on Palm Jumeirah, where private beaches, exclusive discounts and special bonuses await. Here are six summer staycation deals on Palm Jumeirah, to make your Dubai summer that much sweeter.

Andaz Dubai The Palm

The Summer Staycation offer at Andaz Dubai The Palm starts at Dhs550 a night, including taxes and a la carte breakfast in The Locale. Enjoy the 300-metre private beach, plus easy access to Nakheel Mall for shopping and dining jaunts. Valid until September 15.

Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 5811234. Email: andazdubaithepalm@andaz.com.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

When you book Anantara’s Exclusive UAE Residents Staycation Special, you’ll save up to 25 per cent on room rates, and enjoy 25 per cent off at Anantara’s restaurants and selected activities. Plus, get daily breakfast for two, and late check-out until 4pm, subject to availability. Spend your days on the 400-metre private beach, dining in Mekong Asian restaurant, or ordering lunch direct to your sun lounger. From Dhs585++ for a Premier Lagoon View room, based on double occupancy.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 5678999. Email: resdubaipalm@anantara.com. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai

Atlantis, The Palm

At Atlantis, The Palm, take your pick of the Weekday Saver, from Dhs549 a night, or Weekend Sizzler, from Dhs649 a night. Each package includes Dhs200 per night back in resort credit to spend anywhere in the hotel, plus late check-out and free entry to The Lost Chambers Aquarium. You’ll also save 20 per cent on water sports.

Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 426 2000. Email: info@atlantisthepalm.com. atlantis.com/dubai

Fairmont The Palm

Fairmont’s Stay On Us, GCC Residents Offer is hard to beat. When you book a Fairmont room for Dhs500 a night, you’ll receive the full amount back in resort credit each day. The Dhs500 credit can be used in any of the Fairmont’s open restaurants, activities and in-house services. There’s a two-kilometre beach, easy access to Nakheel Mall, and four temperature-controlled swimming pools (once open by government directives). Valid until October 3.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. fairmont.com/palm-dubai

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Choose from two options when you book The Ultimate Staycation at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Starting at Dhs650 a night, the first package includes 40 per cent off room rates, plus daily breakfast, early check-in and late check-out, plus 20 per cent of food and drinks. The second package starts at Dhs735 a night, including daily breakfast, plus your choice of lunch or dinner, early check-in and late check-out, and an additional 20 per cent of food and drinks. Valid for bookings made until June 30.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 4530000. Email: jzsreservations@jumeirah.com. jumeirah.com/en/stay/dubai/jumeirah-zabeel-saray

One & Only The Palm

Book a luxe getaway at One & Only The Palm, with the UAE Staycation Beach Hideaway. Rates start at Dhs1,850++ a night, including daily breakfast. You’ll also get Dhs500 per room per night back in resort credit to spend on food and drinks, plus early check-in and late check-out. Valid for stays until September 30.

One & Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 4401010. oneandonlyresorts.com/the-palm

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

UAE Residents Staycation Offers start at Dhs450++ a night in a Luxury Sea View Room, including daily breakfast for two. You can also upgrade to a four-bedroom Palm Suite, sleeping up to eight adults for Dhs3,500++ a night, including breakfast. These deals include 30 per cent off in-room dining and selected restaurants, plus late check-out. Sofitel’s also offering an All Inclusive Beverages Staycation Offer, which includes unlimited daily drinks at the resort’s restaurants, daily breakfast, and 30 per cent off restaurant food. It starts at Dhs995 per night for two, including taxes. Valid until July 31.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 4556677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com