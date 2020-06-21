The beautiful phenomenon lasted nearly three hours…

A partial eclipse – the biggest astronomy event of the year – took place this morning on Sunday June 21.

The spectacle was visible in countries as far afield as South Sudan and Taiwan, with our lucky neighbours in Oman able to witness the breathtaking ‘ring of fire’, which sadly, wasn’t visible in UAE.

Nonetheless, what residents did witness was nothing short of phenomenal and we have gone through your social media accounts to share some of your incredible images.

1. The eclipse even had nature’s attention…

 

A post shared by Dubai Photos by Jruzz (@jruzz) on

2. This composition was put together, but still wonderful…

 

A post shared by Call Me TG! DUBAI Ihsan Salhia (@tgfromdubai) on

3. And here’s the real thing…

 

A post shared by Abdulla Mohammad 🇦🇪 (@dubaiieye) on

4. Stunning…

 

A post shared by IΛMJΛMɆɆŔ (@iamjameer) on

5. Two wonders in one…

 

A post shared by Nicolas Cornet (@nicolas.cornet) on

6. This one was taken at Kite Beach…

 

A post shared by Nico de Corato أبو ياسمين (@nicodecorato) on

7. One for the astronomy books…

 

A post shared by Ahmed Ginawi | أحمد قناوي (@ginawi) on

8. Such a cool capture…

 

A post shared by Ahmed Ali (@ahmedaliphotography7) on

9. Taken from wonderful Mleiha

 

A post shared by Croydon Fernandes (@fernandified) on

10.  Fiery… Swipe to see more images…

 

A post shared by Maithili Kabre Mandal (@maithili.kabre) on

11. Shine bright like a diamond

 

A post shared by 〽️🅰®↪ (@marc_wassim_photography) on

Images: social 