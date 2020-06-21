In pics: your amazing photos of the partial solar eclipse
The beautiful phenomenon lasted nearly three hours…
A partial eclipse – the biggest astronomy event of the year – took place this morning on Sunday June 21.
The spectacle was visible in countries as far afield as South Sudan and Taiwan, with our lucky neighbours in Oman able to witness the breathtaking ‘ring of fire’, which sadly, wasn’t visible in UAE.
Nonetheless, what residents did witness was nothing short of phenomenal and we have gone through your social media accounts to share some of your incredible images.
1. The eclipse even had nature’s attention…
View this post on Instagram
2. This composition was put together, but still wonderful…
View this post on Instagram
3. And here’s the real thing…
View this post on Instagram
4. Stunning…
View this post on Instagram
5. Two wonders in one…
View this post on Instagram
6. This one was taken at Kite Beach…
View this post on Instagram
7. One for the astronomy books…
View this post on Instagram
8. Such a cool capture…
View this post on Instagram
9. Taken from wonderful Mleiha
View this post on Instagram
10. Fiery… Swipe to see more images…
View this post on Instagram
11. Shine bright like a diamond
View this post on Instagram
Images: social
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT