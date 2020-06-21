The beautiful phenomenon lasted nearly three hours…

A partial eclipse – the biggest astronomy event of the year – took place this morning on Sunday June 21.

The spectacle was visible in countries as far afield as South Sudan and Taiwan, with our lucky neighbours in Oman able to witness the breathtaking ‘ring of fire’, which sadly, wasn’t visible in UAE.

Nonetheless, what residents did witness was nothing short of phenomenal and we have gone through your social media accounts to share some of your incredible images.

1. The eclipse even had nature’s attention…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Photos by Jruzz (@jruzz) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

2. This composition was put together, but still wonderful…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me TG! DUBAI Ihsan Salhia (@tgfromdubai) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

3. And here’s the real thing…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdulla Mohammad 🇦🇪 (@dubaiieye) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:46pm PDT

4. Stunning…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IΛMJΛMɆɆŔ (@iamjameer) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT

5. Two wonders in one…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolas Cornet (@nicolas.cornet) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:59pm PDT

6. This one was taken at Kite Beach…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico de Corato أبو ياسمين (@nicodecorato) on Jun 20, 2020 at 10:53pm PDT

7. One for the astronomy books…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Ginawi | أحمد قناوي (@ginawi) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:05pm PDT

8. Such a cool capture…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Ali (@ahmedaliphotography7) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:22pm PDT

9. Taken from wonderful Mleiha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Croydon Fernandes (@fernandified) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT

10. Fiery… Swipe to see more images…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maithili Kabre Mandal (@maithili.kabre) on Jun 21, 2020 at 12:02am PDT

11. Shine bright like a diamond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 〽️🅰®↪ (@marc_wassim_photography) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:49pm PDT

Images: social