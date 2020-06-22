Topgolf is part driving range, part video game, and all awesome…

If you’ve had the chance to play at any of the Topgolf facilities in the USA or UK, you’ll understand why we’re very excited that it’s coming to Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club.

Topgolf is perhaps best imagined as the coolest sibling in the golf family. The Alec of Baldwin brothers. It’s just unashamedly Hollywood.

It offers a fast-paced, highly interactive, electronically enhanced upgrade on the traditional game. And what’s more, messily chowing your way through a burger in-between strokes won’t get you marched off the course to a chorus of tuts.

Balls in the facility are fitted with microchips, which allow computers in driving range bays to give you feedback on your swing metrics. The data can then be used for competitive point-scoring and gamified challenges.

It’s part of the reason why 70 per cent of Topgolf users in the USA are non-golfers.

In an article by Golf Digest last week, we got a tantalising glimpse of the Dubai venue’s progress.

Dubai Golf chief Chris May is quoted as saying “the target areas at Topgolf Dubai in Emirates Hills were currently being installed and recruitment underway with on-boarding and training of the new staff to begin in August.”

“We are on schedule to open in late October”

The 60,000 sq ft facility will be located at Emirates Golf Club, in the Emirates Hills neighbourhood of Dubai between The Greens and JLT.

It will feature 102 private driving range-style bays, where guests can hammer buckets of balls onto the floodlit course without having to pick a single one up. Or make that 2-metre walk of shame following a disastrous mishit.

There’s also in-bay dining options and big-screen TVs that give immediate scoring feedback.

May also shared details about how the different tiers of the Topgolf centre will cater to different ability levels

“The lower level of the building incorporates a café and cool mini-golf concept featuring 9 holes each based on a different sport, which will be perfect to enjoy in a group or for kids parties,” May said.

“The mid-level is the entry-level for the Topgolf experience. The first thing that will hit you is the stunning Topgolf outfield and even more stunning skyline of Dubai. In addition to the Topgolf bays, there is a significant retail area close to the entrance. ’The Yard’, the main F&B outlet, is located on this level and will be the best place in Dubai to watch all sports on the big screens.”

“The upper level will give the best views of the Dubai skyline and will feature a number of areas available for corporate or private events.”

So we guess, we’ll just gave to wait patiently until October. It’s enough to ‘drive’ you crazy.

Images: Gulf Digest