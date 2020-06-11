A kaleidoscopic feast of real Indian flavour…

Modern Indian restaurant, Tamba is putting Abu Dhabi brunching back on the map this weekend.

They’ve plotted out a culinary adventure that will take intrepid palates on a four-stop tour through the highlands of spice country.

With packages starting at Dhs195, and a huge diversity of dishes it’s a great way to explore the restaurant’s signature style of reinterpreting traditional Indian flavours and giving them a contemporary renaissance.

The menu starts with a selection of fine-dining light bites such as spicy tuna chur-muri; oysters served with chutney foam and shallots; and fried idli macaroon with coriander-coconut chutney.

There’s a course of ‘street eats’ that includes Bombay bhaji rolls; lamb kebab; Tandoor stuffed mushrooms; and Prawn koliwada.

You might also like Brunch is back: Marcoâ€™s New York Italian relaunches in Abu Dhabi

Mains come with the garnish of choice. Pick from a list of headliners such as smoked chicken, tomato gravy and black pepper burrata; okra kurkure, lababdar; dal makhani; 48-hour slow-cooked lamb shank, with rogan sauce; pan-fried seabream and caramelized lemon; several biryani options; masala rub wagyu and lamb chop teekha.

And for those still not swayed, the meal ends in a theatrical spread of dessert.

Amongst the sweet temptation, lies the Break-Up (layers of chocolate mousse, nuts and cream) and the Sticky Situation (sticky toffee pudding topped with banana).

Tamba feels passionately about the philosophy that good food should be shared, but nobody’s judging if you don’t.

With the limited capacity that comes with the responsible pandemic precautions, seats are expected to sell out fast, so make sure you book in advance.

The Hub at The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm-4pm, Dhs195 +VAT for soft package, Dhs295 +VAT for house beverages. Tel: (02) 672 8888