Follow this step-by-step recipe for dreamy cheese fondue…

Bistro Des Arts’ frontman Julien Pilard shares the secret to making classic cheese fondue. Hailing from the French Alps, this simple cheese fondue recipe features three different types of cheese, available from major supermarkets here in the UAE.

With just a handful of ingredients, plus bread, pickles and cured meats for dipping, this cheesy masterpiece is ready in minutes – and it’s sure to impress your friends and family.

Cheese fondue recipe

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

300ml white wine

150g Comté cheese, grated

150g Beaufort cheese, grated

150g Emmental cheese, grated

Ground nutmeg

Chunks of two-day-old bread, cured meats, vegetables and cornichons (pickled cucumbers), to dip

Place the garlic and the wine into a fondue pot or saucepan, then let the wine boil and reduce.

Add half of the cheese mix and whisk until melted and combined.

Add in the remainder of the cheese mix and stir.

Add a pinch of nutmeg and keep on mixing until you achieve the desired consistency.

Serve with bread, cured meats, and vegetables to dip into the cheese fondue.

Julien’s cheese fondue tips

If you don’t have a traditional fondue pot and burner, prepare the cheese mixture in a saucepan on the stove. Keep it on the heat to serve to ensure it stays smooth and creamy.

Add the grated cheese to the pan in two stages, so it melts evenly.

Use bread that’s two or three days old for dipping – if it’s too fresh, the bread will fall apart when you dip it in the cheese.