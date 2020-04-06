Cooking with Nick & Scott: olive oil & rosemary focaccia
Watch Dubai chefs Nick Alvis and Scott Price bake bread from scratch…
In their second cooking masterclass for What’s On, chefs Nick and Scott share a simple recipe for Italian-style focaccia with olive oil and rosemary.
Olive oil & rosemary focaccia recipe
- 500g strong bread flour
- 15g fresh yeast
- 10g salt
- 50g good-quality extra virgin olive oil
- 320g water (320ml but weighing is more accurate)
- 4 sprigs of fresh rosemary
- Maldon salt
- Extra olive oil, to drizzle
Method
- Rub the yeast into the flour with your fingertips until a rough crumble is achieved. Add the salt, extra virgin olive oil and water, then mix the ingredients together for 2-3 minutes until a dough is formed. Fold the dough as instructed until a smooth and springy dough is achieved. Place in a lightly floured bowl and cover with a cloth, then leave to prove in a warm place for 1 hour.
- Once the dough has doubled in size, carefully turn it out into a heavily oiled baking tray. Gently press the dough into the tray and drizzle with a little olive oil. Cover and leave to rest for 1 hour.
- After 1 hour, strip the rosemary from the stalks and press the leaves gently into the dough. Drizzle with a little more olive oil, then cover and prove for 1 more hour.
- Preheat the oven to 225°C.
- After 1 hour remove the cover, sprinkle liberally with the Maldon salt and drizzle with a little oil, then bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.
- Once golden brown, remove from the baking tray and allow to cool.
- Enjoy.
If you’d like to learn more from Nick and Scott, check out their flavour-packed recipe for soy and chilli braised beef with mashed potatoes.
