Watch Dubai chefs Nick Alvis and Scott Price bake bread from scratch…

In their second cooking masterclass for What’s On, chefs Nick and Scott share a simple recipe for Italian-style focaccia with olive oil and rosemary.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Olive oil & rosemary focaccia recipe

500g strong bread flour

15g fresh yeast

10g salt

50g good-quality extra virgin olive oil

320g water (320ml but weighing is more accurate)

4 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Maldon salt

Extra olive oil, to drizzle

Method

Rub the yeast into the flour with your fingertips until a rough crumble is achieved. Add the salt, extra virgin olive oil and water, then mix the ingredients together for 2-3 minutes until a dough is formed. Fold the dough as instructed until a smooth and springy dough is achieved. Place in a lightly floured bowl and cover with a cloth, then leave to prove in a warm place for 1 hour.

Once the dough has doubled in size, carefully turn it out into a heavily oiled baking tray. Gently press the dough into the tray and drizzle with a little olive oil. Cover and leave to rest for 1 hour.

After 1 hour, strip the rosemary from the stalks and press the leaves gently into the dough. Drizzle with a little more olive oil, then cover and prove for 1 more hour.

Preheat the oven to 225°C.

After 1 hour remove the cover, sprinkle liberally with the Maldon salt and drizzle with a little oil, then bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.

Once golden brown, remove from the baking tray and allow to cool.

Enjoy.

If you’d like to learn more from Nick and Scott, check out their flavour-packed recipe for soy and chilli braised beef with mashed potatoes.

And keep an eye on our Instagram page for more recipes this week, as voted by you.