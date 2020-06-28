At only Dhs99 for two, it’s a great way to tee-off any afternoon…

The food and beverage outlets at Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa have got some fantastic deals running at the moment.

But there are perhaps none, quite so sophisticated as The Lounge’s afternoon tea.

Spas may still be off-limits but you can find sanctuary here amongst the resort’s rolling greens, and in the steam of The Lounge’s luxury Jing tea collection.

At Dhs99 for two, it’s excellent value too, crammed with refined cuisine and even comes with the option to add two glasses of sparkling grape for just an additional Dhs69.

Your savoury selection dining collection includes cucumber and cumin cream sandwiches, smoked salmon on rye toast and truffle egg vol au vent.

Rather regal sweet temptations come in the form of classic opera cake, lemon crèmeux with pineapple caviar, matcha tea tartlet with banana and passionfruit and naturally, freshly baked scones with jam and clotted cream.

The Lounge, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, daily 2pm to 6pm, Dhs99 for two. Tel: (02) 616 9999.

