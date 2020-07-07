Say ‘oui’ to elegant French meals and limited-edition desserts…

This Tuesday on July 14, Dubai’s best French bistros will be celebrating Bastille Day, with exclusive menu items, gourmet ingredients and incredible desserts.

La Cantine du Faubourg

For Fete Nationale on July 14, La Cantine is offering a sharing set menu of classic French fare. For Dhs400 per person, you’ll get your choice of starter, main and dessert, plus a bottle of red or white wine to share between two.

La Cantine, Bastille Day set menu, Dhs400 per person (minimum of two people). Sat to Wed noon to 1am, Thu and Fri noon to 2am. 105 Jumeirah Emirates, Towers Hotel, 1st Floor, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Bistro des Arts

Pop to this Paris-inspired bistro in Dubai Marina on Bastille Day, to enjoy the master planche. Priced at Dhs199, the grazing board for two people includes a selection of charcuterie and cheese, plus a bottle of De Marius to share. Book a seat on the air-conditioned terrace, overlooking the marina, or inside the cosy dining room.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Mon to Thu noon to 11pm, Fri to Sun 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 551 1576. bistrodesarts.ae

Couqley

When you dine at this JLT darling from July 14 to 18, complete your meal with this delicate charlotte aux framboises for Dhs43. Take a seat between 4pm and 8pm to take advantage of the Apero specials, including discounted drinks and snacks.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, daily noon to 1am. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae

Carine

Staying in? Treat yourself to a home-delivered French feast from fine-dining favourite Carine. To celebrate Bastille Day, Carine is offering a limited-edition caramel mille-feuille. This crunchy-meets-creamy dessert will be available exclusively on Deliveroo for Dhs45, on Wednesday July 14 while stocks last.

Carine limited-edition dessert, available July 14. Dhs45. Order via Deliveroo.ae.

Bagatelle

Join Le Mardi C’est Permis Bonne Fête Nationale at Bagatelle to celebrate with sumptuous French food, fine wine and Champagne.

Bagatelle, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 354 5035. bagatelledubai.com

La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie

Dine on elegant French cuisine in this art-filled dining room, or send your French friends a hamper of gourmet ingredients from the La Serre kitchens. The new range includes olive oil infused with chilli, garlic or herbs (Dhs68), homemade chocolate and hazelnut spread (Dhs65), berry jam (Dhs45), or honey with lavender or citrus and thyme 9Dhs39). You can order these beautifully packaged treats from the La Serre Boulangerie or via Deliveroo.

La Serre, Vida Downtown, Dubai, daily 7am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 428 6969. laserre.com

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Whether you’re dining in the lively DIFC restaurant, or ordering your favourite dishes on Deliveroo, LPM’s French-Mediterranean cuisine promises to bring the joie de vivre to your day. For quick-smart dining, book the new express lunch, featuring two courses for Dhs135.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, Gate Village 08 DIFC, Sun to Thu noon to 3.30pm, 7pm to 11.30pm; Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai