18 of the best French restaurants in Dubai

From fine dining dishes finished with finesse to cosy patisseries and bistros filled with hearty French comfort food…

Whether you’re eating hearty, comforting dishes like you’re in the snow-capped mountains of the Alps, or tucking into freshly-caught seafood on the French Riviera, French food is a firm favourite across the city.

From the classy to the cosy, we’ve rounded up the best French restaurants in Dubai. Bon Appétit…

Bagatelle

If you are looking for a French restaurant with finesse then Bagatelle is a must-visit. Light and bright walls set against luxurious blue velvet sofas, with dim lights and live music create an instant party vibe no matter when you visit – be it on the weekday or weekend. While the whole menu is impressive, their signature dishes includes a truffle roasted chicken with baby potatoes and jus.

Bagatelle, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 8pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 354 5035. bagatelledubai.com

Bistro Des Arts

This cute little Parisian bistro-style restaurant is nestled on the edge of Dubai Marina. Inside, the red and white hues make it feel cosy and when it’s cool enough to sit outside on the terrace, you’ll feel exactly as if you’re sat outside a traditional French bistro on a quaint side street in Paris.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Marina Mall Area, Dubai, 8am to 11pm daily, Tel: (04) 551 1576. bistrodesarts.ae

Brasserie Boulud

French-born chef Daniel Boulud is best known for his eponymous New York restaurant –the two-Michelin-starred Daniel, as well as a slew of brasseries and bistros as far afield as London, Singapore and Washington DC. For his first foray into Dubai, he’s set up shop in the Sofitel The Obelisk. There’s an effortless grace to the menu, too, which combines Boulud’s mastery of French and Italian cuisines with American largesse and the occasional Arabic inflexion.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai, The Obelisk Wafi, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 3pm and 6pm to 12am, Sat 1pm to 4pm 6pm to 12am, Sun closed. Tel: (0)4 281 4020, restaurantsandbars.accor.com

Brasserie du Park

This blue and white-hued restaurant is speckled with accents of copper and gold, which give it a sophisticated Mediterranean vibe. The menu is French, but with influences from across Europe also on the menu. Be sure to make your way to the nautical-themed Noepe bar next door for a pre-dinner drink.

Brasserie Du Park, The Promenade, Park Hyatt Dubai, 6.30am to 11am Sat to Thur, Fri 6.30 to 11am and 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 602 1814. brasserie-du-park.thepromenadedxb.com

Carine

French Mediterranean is the essence of the menu at Carine – another brilliant offering from local chef Izu Ani. On the menu, expect sumptuous bites like calamari, burrata, and moreish harissa prawns. A particular stand-out dish on the mains is the lobster linguini – perfect if you’re in the mood for pasta. The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the restaurant with light and it’s a pretty setting for a day-time lunch or breakfast. Oh, and the bread alone is worth the trip.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 11.30pm, Sat & Sun 9am to 3pm, 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 417 9885. facebook.com/carinerestaurant

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

With two locations in Dubai, this French restaurant has our hearts. Alongside the original location in JLT, Couqley also has a gorgeous Downtown location. Located in the Pullman Hotel Downtown, this venue is an upscale modern bistro but still has all the charm and allure of the original. The menu has some new additions but still features JLT’s best-selling classics as well as their daily deals, including business lunch, Steak Frites Monday and Ladies’ Night.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Downtown and JLT. couqley.ae

French Riviera and French Rivera Beach

On the shorefront of Jumeirah Al Qasr is a duo of French restaurants: French Riviera and French Riviera Beach. For indoor dining and a more refined menu, you’ll want to book French Riviera, which is found poolside. Expect blue tun tuna, yellow tail crudo, octopus and shredded crab. It’s menu boats a wide range of ingredients from the land and sea, but guests will also be able to tuck into a plethora of dishes that cater to all diets. Then there’s French Riviera Beach, a more intimate alfresco space with a separate menu that focuses on oceanic flavours.

French Riviera, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Qasr Hotel, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, daily 7am to 11am and 1pm to 6pm, dinner Sun to Thurs 6.30pm to 10pm, Fri and Sat 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com

Fouquet’s

Renowned in Paris and already located in Abu Dhabi, the French fine dining destination Fouquet’s has landed in Downtown Dubai. Set over a sprawling four floors and covering more than 1,400 square metres, the new Fouquet’s restaurant features a pâtisserie, a bar, the iconic brasserie, private lounges, and a rooftop boasting stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Opera District. All menus at the Fouquet’s restaurants around the world are masterminded by acclaimed chef Pierre Gagnaire, and the Dubai outpost is no different.

Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 524 5301, @fouquets.dubai

Josette

At Josette, you’ll find more than just fancy food, as the concept is the brainchild of London-based artist and interior designer, Luke Edward Hall. The talented creator conceived his idea around an imaginary character, Josette, inspired by the beautiful French actress Josette Day. As such its interiors are elegant and eccentric, with fictional character Josette’s mischievous, chic, well-travelled personality laced into intricate design details. On the menu, expect reimagined classics such as ratatouille, escargot, moules marinieres, foie gras and seafood platters. You won’t want to miss the signature Crêpe Josette, served in a special crêpe trolley with some wow-worthy table theatrics. Alongside the main restaurant, Josette is also home to Petit Josette, a more relaxed eatery that fuses the charm of a Parisian street café with the hustle and bustle of DIFC.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 9am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 275 2522, @josettedubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

There’s a cool ambience to be experienced in the eclectic design of this restaurant in DIFC. Its creators, Pierre Pirajean and Helena Paraboschi are artists and sculptors, and it certainly shows. Dramatic red hues clash with neon lights, vibrant artwork and whitewashed walls and while it’s a top spot for a business lunch, go for dinner after dark and enjoy a luxe party atmosphere.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 1am, Fri 12pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 5pm, 6.30pm to 2am. Sun 12pm to 5pm, 6.30pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 352 7105. facebook.com/lacantinedubai

L’Atelier de Jöel Robuchon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Atelier Dubaï (@atelier_robuchondubai)

This fine dining location will sweep you off your feet and knock you into a butter-induced coma. It’s a fine dining institution across the globe, and the fancy iteration in DIFC is no exception. Located in the chic as-ever DIFC, diners can expect fresh oysters, foie gras ravioli, fresh red tuna, wild sea bream carpaccios and of course, cheese.

L’Atelier de Jöel Robuchon, DIFC, Dubai, 11.30am to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 297 7729, atelier-robuchon.ae

La Farine

Get your French cuisine fix at any time of the day at La Farine as this cute little cafe is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (yes, really). They claim to serve ‘the best baguettes in Dubai’ along with a selection of pastries and bespoke cakes for special occasions.

La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 6am to 12pm daily. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

LPM Restaurant & Bar

LPM Restaurant & Bar is one of the city’s best restaurants and a long-standing French restaurant in Dubai. Fusing French Mediterranean and niçoise, you’ll graze on a range of dishes with starters like a crab and lobster salad, seafood, meat or pasta dishes for main and delicious desserts like the warm chocolate mousse with malt ice cream.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, Gate Village No. 8, DIFC, Dubai, open daily 12.30 to 3.30pm, 6pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmlondon.co.uk/dubai

Odeon

The brainchild of a passionate foodie husband and wife duo, Odeon is a restaurant with many facets, serving as a catering service, a gourmet market selling a handpicked curation of products to go, and a refined unlicensed French restaurant. They even offer delivery, meaning you can either dine in the comforts of the white tableclothed, Burj-facing restaurant in Jumeirah 3, or the comfort of your own home. Expect dishes like stacked seafood towers on ice, escargot and croque monsieur.

Odeon, 568 Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (050) 396 0974, odeongourmet.com

Pierre’s TT

This French-fusion bistro by chef Pierre Gagnaire boasts trendy interiors, an inventive menu and equally artsy cocktails. It’s a restaurant you won’t forget in a while with a pretty, slightly eccentric design that will have you seeing something different everywhere you look, from rose-adorned walls to pink flamingos.

Pierre’s Bistro & Bar, Promenade Level, Dubai Festival City, Mon to Sat 4pm to 2am. Closed Sundays. Tel: (04) 701 1199. pierresdubai.com

Publique

The Alps meets Dubai at this rustic alpine chalet-themed restaurant in Madinat Jumeirah. The food here is hearty, with dishes designed to remind you of dining in a ski chalet. Think juicy meat, full-bodied sauces and lots and lots of cheese. The cauldron of cheese fondue, the gooey raclette and the penne pasta – prepared in a parmesan wheel – are the restaurants’ three best-sellers.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Stay by Yannick Alleno

This fine dining venue is a representation of French dining at the highest level, showcasing a symphony of flavours in a setting that befits the refined menu. Feast on elegant dishes, showcasing foie gras, fresh crab, sauteed chicken, seabass, wood-fired turnout and poached blue lobster to name a few.

Stay by Yannick Alleno, One&Only The Palm, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm Tues to Sun, Mon closed. Tel: (0)4 440 1010, oneandonlyresorts.com

Images: Supplied / Facebook