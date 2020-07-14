The restaurant was open in Dubai for an impressive 18 years…

If you’ve long been a Dubai resident, and a huge steak fan, you’ll probably have had a number of your favourite steakhouses in the city on speed dial. One of those might just have been popular restaurant, Legends.

The stalwart Dubai haunt, which had images of past and present sporting and music legends adorning the walls, was open from 2000, and held its place in the city’s heart until 2018, when it closed. There’s some good news, though, as it’s returning to the city as a pop-up this summer.

It was part of the clubhouse at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, and will make its return to the very same spot. It will welcome guests from Tuesday, July 14 to Friday, August 28, 2020. You’ll find it on the first floor of the venue.

With floor-to-ceiling views, you can choose to visit for lunch or dinner, whilst enjoying impressive vistas of the scenic waters of the Dubai Creek. A new menu will offer healthy and light options, as well as showcasing the main act, which is of course, steak.

Sharing starters are the perfect lead to any main, and Legends has lots of options, including ‘garden to grill’, torched avocado, sea bass ceviche or black Angus beef carpaccio. Light mains include pan-seared salmon, grilled sea bass and catch of the day.

For the meat lovers, choose from black Angus tenderloin, Wagyu stripling or a 500gram T-bone steak. Other dishes include a lamb rack or half duck ‘two ways’, which is great to share. Sides include mashed potato, sautéed spinach or parmesan and porcini fries.

Make sure to save room for desserts, as they include Crepes Suzette, a chocolate and coffee fondant and a warm baba. Not only will lunch and dinner be served, but there will also be a cool new Friday brunch as well as a chocolate, wine and jazz night on Tuesdays.

Legends Pop-Up, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, Tuesday, July 14 to Friday, August 28, 2020, Tuesday to Thursday, 6pm to 11pm, Friday & Saturday, 12pm to 11pm, Friday Brunch, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 295 6000. instagram.com/legendsdubai

Images: Provided