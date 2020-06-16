Escape the heat with these fun new ventures…

With all the new announcements of our favourite places reopening, you might have missed the news of some exciting pop ups. There’s a brand new concept in Jumeirah, a popular market now on Palm Jumeirah, and two of our favourite bars in a new location.

Here’s four new summer pop-ups to check out in Dubai.

Iris Dubai

The ever-popular outdoor bar has relocated to Gaucho in DIFC for the summer, offering its frequent guests an air-conditioned version of its usual antics. The brunch is back every Friday, with prices starting from Dhs190 and the venue is open from noon to 10.30pm each day.

Iris, Gaucho, DIFC, daily 12pm to 10.30pm, brunch 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (056) 951 1442. @irisdubai

Ripe Market

Ripe is moving indoors for the summer and for the first time ever, will be relocating to Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall. You’ll find the market every Friday and Saturday from June 19 to October 24 from 10am to 7pm, on the ground floor close to Depachika Food Hall.

Ripe pop-up market, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Fri and Sat from June 19 to Oct 24, 10am to 7pm, @RipeMarket

La Mezcaleria

Mexican haunt La Mezcaleria has shifted to DIFC for the warmer months, allowing you to enjoy the Mexican vibes all year round. Now open in Indie, the fun fiesta will continue daily from 5pm to 10.30pm. The brunch is back too, every Friday from 1pm to 5pm, guests can dig into unlimited food and drinks for Dhs190.

La Mezcaleria, Indie, Gate Village 5, DIFC, daily 5pm to 10.30pm, brunch Fridays 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

French Riviera

Jumeirah Al Qasr has welcomed a brand new pop up which is set to give you all the Mediterranean vibes. Called French Riviera, the alfresco restaurant offers French-Med cuisine created by Chef Kim Joinié-Maurin and stunning ocean views. There’s a brunch too every Friday and Saturday between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Wednesday to Sunday 7pm to 10pm, brunch Friday & Saturday 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (04) 432 3232. @frenchrivieradubai