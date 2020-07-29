Three free drinks in six venues, no catch…

Ladies’ nights are a Dubai institution; the perfect night to catch up with your girlfriends whilst enjoying some amazing drinks deals and entertainment. If you were on the hunt for another one to try, we know of a brand new, and particularly epic, one that’s about to launch.

Kicking off on Wednesday, August 5, is a fantastic new offering, taking place at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Happening across six of the popular destination’s amazing venues, ladies can enjoy a total of 18 free house drinks; three in each bar and restaurant.

Every Wednesday, between 6pm and 11pm, you can work your way through Belgian Beer Café; Italian restaurant Trattoria; speakeasy bar Americano; Asian dining concept The Noodle House; Irish pub McGettigan’s and American smokehouse Perry & Blackwelder’s.

Whichever restaurant you visit first, you’ll be given a Souk map, which will help you to navigate to the different venues participating in the ladies’ night. It will also contain vouchers, that can be used to avail the house beverages in each venue.

Even better, ladies who are travelling to the Madinat Jumeirah for the ladies’ night, can enjoy 30 per cent off their Careem journey, using the code ‘Souk’.

If that wasn’t enough, there will also be a number of happy hours going on at selected venues, including Perry & Blackwelder’s, Belgian Beer Café, McGettigan’s, and Americano, where one pint of beer is available for Dhs30, all day long.

The Souk Madinat Jumeirah is one of Dubai’s most popular hotspots. Bursting with stunning bars and restaurants, you’ll enjoy unbeatable views of the glistening waterways surrounding it.

Ladies’ Night, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays from August 5, 6pm to 11pm. jumeirah.com

