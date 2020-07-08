Catch those after work drinks without breaking the bank…

One thing we love about Dubai is a happy hour, where selected drinks are priced differently for a few precious hours a day. A few happy hours around the city have changed or stopped temporarily, so we thought we’d round up some of our favourites that are still on and welcoming us in.

Here are 8 brilliant happy hour deals to try in Dubai right now…

Americano

What: Buy one, get one free on selected house beverages

Cool speakeasy bar, Americano, has become one of the coolest places to visit at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah thanks to its eclectic design, fun music, and waiters who might just break out dancing. A two-for-one happy hour runs daily on spirits, wine, beer and cocktails, priced from Dhs45 for a single spirit.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Friday, 4pm to 9pm, Saturday, 3pm to 9pm, buy one get one free, priced from Dhs45. Tel: 04 584 6475. @americanodubai

Bistro Des Arts

What: Selected drinks priced from Dhs29

For a little French twist to your usual happy hour haunt, check out Bistro Des Arts in the Dubai Marina. Every day, you can sip on selected beverages priced from Dhs29. The lengthy list of happy hour drinks include wine, beer, cider, spirits, Prosecco, sangria and cocktails such as everyone’s favourite spritz.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Marina Mall Area, Dubai, daily 5pm to 7pm, Dhs29. Tel: (04) 551 1576. @bistrodesarts

Boca

What: Selected drinks priced at Dhs35

If you’re meeting for drinks in Dubai’s DIFC district, things can tend to get a little pricey. Why not head to tapas restaurant, Boca, where you can ‘cheers’ to the end of the working day with selected drinks for Dhs35. A little bird tells us it gets really busy, too.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC Near, Dubai, daily, 4.30pm to 7.30pm, Dhs35. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Chicago Meatpackers

What: Selected drinks priced at Dhs35

For drinks with some epic views, look no further than cool industrial-chic bar at The Pointe, Chicago Meatpackers. Happy hour runs from 5pm to 7.30pm, Sunday to Thursday, with selected beverages priced at Dhs35, which you can sip with incredible vistas of the Atlantis in front of you.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 5pm to 7.30pm, Sunday to Thursday, Dhs35. Tel: 04 580 7983. @chicagomeatpackersdubai

Iris

During the summer months, you’ll find popular Meydan bar Iris at the Iris X Gaucho pop-up in DIFC. From 5pm to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday, selected beers, wines and spirits are priced at Dhs35, or cocktails are Dhs45. Hungry? Try dishes such as Iris Mini Burgers or Rock Shrimp Tempura, priced at Dhs30.

Iris, Gaucho Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, 5pm to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday, from Dhs35. @irisdubai

Larte

What: Selected drinks from Dhs35

Larte at the fun Studio One Hotel in Dubai’s Design District provides the ideal chilled out setting for a catch up with friends. Happy hour runs every single day for three hours, with selected beer and cocktails priced at Dhs35, and wine at Dhs39.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Design District, Dubai, daily, 5pm to 8pm, from Dhs35. Tel: (04) 581 6870. @larte.dubai

Seven Sisters

What: Selected drinks priced from Dhs25, with food priced from Dhs30

If you’re into Dubai’s more urban scene, Seven Sisters is likely to be on your radar. During the week, from Sunday to Thursday, you can sip on selected beverages priced from Dhs25, with a special happy hour food menu serving great dishes from Dhs30. Make sure to check out the awesome views of the Dubai Canal.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 8pm, priced from Dhs25. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai

Twenty Three

What: Selected house drinks for Dhs13

To celebrate reopening, Twenty Three is offering selected wine, spirits and beer, priced at Dhs13 during its daily happy hour slot, from 4.23pm to 7.23pm, as well as a new one from 11pm to 11.59pm. To enjoy the special rate, simply order some delicious dishes from the bites menu. Even better, you’ll get 23 per cent off food all day, every day.

Twenty Three, 23rd floor, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, daily 4.23pm to 7.23pm, 11pm to 11.59pm, Dhs13. Tel: (054) 723 1425. movenpick.com

Images: Social