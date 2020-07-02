Enjoy pool access from Dhs100, redeemable on food and beverage…

Just like that, it’s now July, and where has the time gone? As the weather gets hotter, the only way to cope with the soaring temperatures is by seeking cover in one of Dubai’s sparkling pools, and thankfully, the city has them in abundance.

Popular JBR pool, Azure Beach, has just that in mind, with some stellar pool deals throughout July to ensure you can keep your cool. With lower-than-normal entry fees and an excellent ladies day deal, there’s plenty of reasons to come outside this July.

You’ll find the crystal blue waters of Azure Beach’s pool at the Rixos Premium JBR along the popular stretch that is JBR The Walk. The deck is adorned with comfy sun loungers, or you could sit back and relax on a day bed that gives you immediate access to the pool.

So what’s the deal? Entry to Azure Beach is just Dhs100 during weekdays, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. On weekends, it’s Dhs200, which is also fully redeemable on food and drinks from the pool’s fantastic Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Dubai is all about the ladies’ days, and Azure Beach is about them not once but twice. Ladies’ Day runs at Azure Beach every Monday and Tuesday throughout July. As well as complimentary pool and beach access, ladies will receive vouchers for five house drinks. Cheers.

Both offers are available until July 31 and you’ll need to bring your own towel.

So what’s on the menu? The extensive list includes lots of light bites – perfect for sharing – such as salt and pepper squid, prawn tacos and chicken quesadillas. A range of sandwiches, wraps and burgers are available for those with a bigger appetite.

A range of fresh salads and crispy pizzas round things off nicely. Sushi lovers, you’re in for a treat with a whole section of the menu dedicated to the popular Asian cuisine.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR The Walk, Dubai, open 10am to 8pm daily, offers valid until July 31. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Images: Provided