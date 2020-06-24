We’ll keep adding to this page so be sure to bookmark it…

If you’re in need of a staycation, there are plenty of options in the city to suit your needs. And they don’t necessarily have to be pricey for you and the family to create some great memories.

We have rounded up a list of some amazing staycations under Dhs500 the whole family can enjoy, without it burning a hole in your pocket.

Here are seven hotels to book for your next staycation when on a budget.

Hilton Dubai The Walk

With prices starting from Dhs350 a night, two people can enjoy a spacious studio room at Hilton Dubai The Walk. The summer deal will grant you access to the hotel’s private beach and pool club and will serve up breakfast after your night’s stay. Dine at Irish pub, McGettigan’s JBR, Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill and if you’re craving Thai, head to Mango Tree Bistro. Children under the age of six can stay for free and it’s just Dhs50 per night for children ages six to 12. The summer offer is available until August 31, 2020.

The Walk – Jumeirah Beach Residence – Dubai, starting from Dhs350 a night for a studio, Tel: (04) 374 7999. hilton.com

The H Dubai

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, this five-star hotel has an affordable staycation package with prices starting from Dhs299. The package includes an overnight stay for two, complimentary breakfast, early check-in and late check-out. You can even get a complimentary upgrade to the next category and get access to the outdoor swimming pool, Quantum Health Club and Peloton Bike Studio. To help you re-fuel, your stay comes with a 25 per cent discount on all hotel managed food and beverage outlets. Staying with kids? If they’re under 12 years of age they can dine for free.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, World Trade Centre roundabout, Dubai, starting from Dhs299 a night, Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhotel.com

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

If you’re in need of some clean crisp mountain air, head to Dubai’s only mountain resort – JA Hatta Fort Hotel. It has an affordable summer rate with prices starting from just Dhs369. The range of activities include crazy golf, tennis and rifle shooting and little ones can learn archery and enjoy a free movie night. Want to relax? There are two chilled pools waiting for you. For your meals, there are two options, Jeema and Café Gazebo and they’re serving up homey international cuisine.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta Oman Road Hatta Roundabout, Dubai, starting from Dhs369 a night, Tel: (04) 814 5400. jaresortshotels.com

Fairmont The Palm

If you’re a GCC resident, this is a great opportunity for a staycation on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. Thanks for Fairmont’s Stay On Us, GCC Residents Offer, you will spend just Dhs500 a night for a room which you’ll receive back in full amount in resort credit. The credit can be used in any of the Fairmont’s open restaurants, activities and in-house services. You will get access to an extensive private beach which comes with stunning Arabian Gulf and the Marina skyline.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs500 a night (back in hotel credits). Tel: (04) 457 3388. fairmont.com/palm-dubai

Rove Hotels

Rove has an amazing deal going on this summer that you can’t ignore. If you book a stay at any Rove Hotel, and there are plenty of them dotted around the city, you will get another staycation absolutely free. You can gift this staycation to someone who you thinks deserves it, or you can use it to spend even more time with the family. The cost? Just Dhs199 and it comes with breakfast. You will receive the voucher when you check-in. The cool deal is valid only for a limited time until July 18, 2020, but it’s valid on stays up to September 30.

Rove Hotels, hotels available across Dubai, Dhs199 summer deal available until Sept 30 (bookings can be done until July 18), Tel: (800) ROVE/ 800 7683. rovehotels.com

Ramada Hotel and Suites Dubai JBR

If you want both beach and city vibes at an affordable rate, pack your bags and head to Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR. You will get access to the beach where you can work on your tan and you will spend just Dhs255 for two adults and two kids below the age of 12. The rate includes breakfast but you can purchase half-board and full-board packages at a reasonable price. Need some TLC? You can enjoy 20 per cent off on services at the salon located at the hotel’s plaza level. The staycation package is available until September 30 excluding public holidays.

Ramada Hotel & Suites Dubai JBR, Shams Cluster 3 – Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Dhs255 summer deal available until Sept 30. Tel: (04) 399 9979. wyndhamhotels.com

Grand Hyatt

This luxury city resort in the heart of Dubai offers up stunning Dubai skyline and Creek views and prices start at just Dhs305. You will get complimentary breakfast and additionally, you will be able to enjoy 30 per cent off food and beverages at the hotel’s award-winning restaurants. Children will be able to get access to the Kidz Club and the whole family can enjoy the outdoor and indoor pool. If you wish to work out, you can use the gym as well. To avail, quote GSTAY to avail of the summer deal when you book here.

Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai, Dhs305 onwards. Tel: (04) 317 2206. dubai.grand.hyatt.com