Abu Dhabi Media Office shared the news that a new laser-based DPI technique will be used to screen for Covid-19 at entry points for the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Is the laser scan an additional requirement or a second option for entry?

This development comes as an extension of the existing policy which allows residents to enter Abu Dhabi with a negative Covid-19 test result. Again the result must have been declared within 48 hours of the intended entry, and administered by a SEHA approved health service provider.

From when will this option be available?

Soon. Though we don’t have an exact date just yet, What’s On has learned that confirmation on the implementation should come later today. We’ll update the story as soon as the information has been release.

What is a DPI laser?

DPI lasers, or ‘dots per inch’ lasers are capable of measuring minute discrepancies in size. They’re being used in this application to scan for inflammation of blood cells, which are a tell-tale sign of viral infection.

The results are almost immediate.

What happens after I get the test result?

Those receiving a negative result from the laser screening will be permitted to continue their journey into Abu Dhabi.

If the laser determines a positive result, the individual will need to undergo a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 test.

After taking the PCR test, the individual should return back to their home and self-isolate until the test result comes through. If negative, they will be permitted to enter Abu Dhabi from within 48 hours of receiving the result.

The announcement, shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office across their social media channels, came from Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee, and was made in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

Is there a charge?

There will be a charge for the laser DPI service, as the screening is carried out by a private third party, the actual amount should be confirmed later today.

We have received unconfirmed reports that there will be Dhs50 fee for undergoing the screening. Though we stress, this amount is just a rumored cost. A positive test result, and subsequent PCR test will obviously incur additional costs.

