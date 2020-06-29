The negative result must be received within 48 hours of intended entry…

Abu Dhabi Media Office has shared the news that starting tomorrow, Tuesday, June 30, restrictions on movement into Abu Dhabi have changed to allow all those able to demonstrate a negative test within 48 hours of attempted entry.

The results can be in the format of confirmation through the AlHosn App or a text message from any hospital/screening centre affiliated to the UAE’s National Screening Programme.

The announcement came from Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

From last week residents have been permitted to move between the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah regions freely.

On June 25, the movement restrictions of the National Disinfection Programme were lifted across the UAE, meaning no more nightly curfew.

And since June 17, Abu Dhabi residents have been allowed to leave the emirate without a permit.

Who is affected?

Restrictions of some form have been in place now since June 2.

Residents and citizens of Abu Dhabi can now move within and between regions of Abu Dhabi 24 hours a day.

They can also leave the emirates of Abu Dhabi, without having to apply for a permit.

The restrictions affect anybody attempting to enter Abu Dhabi. This is currently forbidden for everybody without a current permit. There are checkpoints on all road access points of the emirate.

There are some exemptions for key groups. These include frontline workers; those suffering from chronic diseases who need to visit healthcare providers outside their area; and those transporting goods between regions.

Those that require urgent travel – can apply for a permit at, es.adpolice.gov.ae.

Why are some restrictions still in place?

It’s part of the National Screening Programme, a collection of strategies to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The most effective form of contagion control policies require, some degree of population containment along with expansive testing.

This fourth extension will build on the work already carried out as part of the National Screening Programme, which has resulted in coronavirus testing rates dropping to just 1 per cent (as a ratio of positive tests, to every 100 tests taken) in Abu Dhabi City.