Flight rates begin at Dhs950…

Emirates has announced that it will be operating special flights to and from India and the UAE between July 12 and 26.

The announcement comes after an agreement was reached between the UAE and India, which called on airlines to operate special flights between the two countries for 15 days, starting July 12.

The flights are only for Indian nationals stranded in UAE to help them get back home, while bringing UAE residents back to the UAE.

Emirates announces special repatriation flights to Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai & Thiruvananthapuram in India between 12 & 26 July to assist stranded Indians get home & enable UAE residents currently in India to return to UAE. https://t.co/B9q3ZvnmXJ #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/re2eQjgZm6 — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 11, 2020

Emirates flights to Bengaluru, Delhi and Kochi will operate twice daily, to Mumbai thrice daily and Thiruvananthapuram once daily until July 26.

Do note that flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai are subject to state approval.

Those looking to book flights can do so on the emirates.com website, through a travel agent, or Emirates’ sales offices and contact centre. Flight rates begin at Dhs950.

Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights.

Flying to the UAE

The repatriation flights will be available only for UAE nationals and residents.

Residents of Dubai will need approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA).

Residents of other emirates will have to get approval from Identity and Citizenship – UAE.

Passengers will also need to carry a negative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) certificate, which has been issued by a laboratory authorised by the government of India.

The certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours prior to departure.

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures to ensure passengers safety. All passengers upon check-in will also receive their very own complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes. Information on the safety measures and more can be found here.

As of July 9, Emirates has resumed flights to 58 destinations across the world.

Image: provided