The list of destinations continues to grow…

Six new destinations have just been announced by Emirates, taking its list to a total to 58 cities.

Flights will resume to Geneva (from 15 July), Los Angeles (from 22 July), Dar es Salaam (from 1 August), Prague and Sao Paulo (from 2 August), and Boston (from 15 August).

The airline’s reach is now spread across six continents, with 20 points in Europe and 24 destinations in the Asia Pacific region.

According to Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, “We’ve seen an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai’s reopening, and also with the increased travel options that we offer as we gradually re-establish our network connectivity.”

He added that necessary measures are in place for the health and safety of Emirates’ customers and employees.

Emirates passengers who are travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Emirates’ hub in Dubai.

Emirates reminds all customers that there are still travel restrictions in place across much of the globe. Travellers will only be accepted on flights if they meet the eligibility and entry requirements of their destination.

The airline has implemented comprehensive set of measures to ensure passengers safety. All passengers upon check in will also receive their very own complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes. Information on the safety measures and more can be found here.

Travellers can also stopover or travel to Dubai, as the city has reopened for international business and leisure visitors.

Images: Emirates