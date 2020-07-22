The restaurant is popular in Abu Dhabi already…

When we brought you the news that Famed Japanese eatery 99 Sushi Bar was set to open its doors in Dubai this summer, it was met with a huge response. Well now, there’s not much longer to wait, as the hotly-anticipated restaurant is officially opening on Monday, August 9.

You’ll find the new restaurant in the Address Downtown hotel. It’s the second branch in the UAE, as a venue has been open in Abu Dhabi since 2017, where it’s been hugely popular with residents and visitors to the UAE capital.

Whilst the cuisine is Japanese, the haute restaurant originally made a name for itself in Spain. Expect fine-dining Japanese cuisine from sushi to nigiri. If you can’t wait until August 9 to take a peek, we’ve got some cracking photos for you.

For the interiors, think plush velvets and striking walls in hues of red and black, set off by ornate gold fixtures. Seating will range between clusters of tables, or dining robata-style, watching the chefs at work.

Expect some of 99 Sushi’s signature dishes, such as Gunkan Sushi (Uni Toro, Caviar), Spicy Tuna Tartar, Foie Gras Nigiri and the famous crispy tiger prawn tempura dipped in spicy sauce.

The restaurant will be made up of a sophisticated restaurant, lounge and six private areas. Additionally, a spacious outdoor terrace will boast the kind of incredible views overlooking the Burj Khalifa that you might expect from the Address Downtown.

Dubai’s 99 Sushi Bar’s restaurant is expected to be open daily from midday to midnight, whilst the outdoor lounge will stay open until 2am for those late-night tipples. Timings are subject to change.

We think this might just be your next Downtown hangout, when things finally return to normal…

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening soon. 99sushibar.com

Images: Provided