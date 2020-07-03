From brunches to vegan dishes…

Traveling to Thailand is something that should be on your bucket list, but while traveling there may be difficult at the moment, the next best thing would be to tuck into authentic Thai cuisine.

And lucky for you, there are several spots in Dubai with great offers you should check out.

Here are four great spots to visit when the Thai food craving hits.

Fuchsia

Are you an indecisive diner or just want to savour a bit of everything? Well, lucky for you the lovely team at Fuchsia Urban Thai has created an ultimate lunch package which will allow you to indulge in five different menu items for the ultimate taste journey of Thailand. Prices start from Dhs55 and you can choose from five carefully crafted teasers. Hungry for more? There are special add-ons as well.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Building 4 Bay Square, Dubai, Tel: (04) 425 3080. fuchsiame.com

Pai Thai

The popular Friday brunch The Rite of Siam is back at Pai Thai – the authentic Thai restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr. For the soft package, it’s just Dhs245 and you will get a four course meal featuring Pai Thai signatures. If you want house beverages (including sparkling) it’s just Dhs395. You will be welcomed with a Thai gong and will receive a traditional Thai lemongrass-infused hand sanitization ritual before being taken to their table to enjoy a welcome drink of Nuan, a Thai mixed beverage with homemade jasmine tea syrup. The menu is available in a vegetarian or vegan version upon request.

Pai Thai, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (800) 666353, jumeirah.com

Mango Tree Thai Bistro

Housed at Hilton Dubai The Walk, dine at Mango Tree Thai Bistro and be transported to bustling streets of Bangkok. The contemporary Thai bistro has a cool all-you-can-eat offer every Wednesday which will set you back just Dhs99. The offer is available only on certain dishes including Thai classics like green chicken curry, vegetarian som tam, wok fried egg noodles, crispy spring rolls and more.

Mango Tree Thai Bistro, Hilton Dubai The Walk, Dubai, every Wed 7pm to 9pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 374 7555. hilton.com

Cafe Isan

If you’re vegan or considering the switch to veganism, head to one of Dubai’s favourite Thai street food venue – Cafe Isan who has ‘veganised’ its most popular menu food items. The enticing plant-based menu has flavourable dishes without meat or dairy and some dishes can even be prepared gluten-free for those who have allergies and intolerances. The food is freshly made and the chefs will even cater to your spice level tolerance. There is a choice of four starters or sides, two soups, two salads, six main courses which include curry and an array of noodles and rice, and desserts. The traditional drinks are vegan, too.

Cafe Isan, Waterfront, Cluster B – Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 557 9778. cafeisan.co

Images: provided