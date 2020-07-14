The countdown is on for the big launch of the Hope Probe…

If all goes according to plan, just after midnight on July 15, the UAE will make history when it becomes the first Arab nation to send a probe to Mars.

At 00:51:27 UAE time, the Hope Probe is scheduled to begin its interplanetary journey from the launch site in Japan.

The Hope Probe’s journey

Launching at 5:51am local time, a rocket will carry the unmanned spacecraft from the launch site at Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan.

About one hour after takeoff, the probe should detach from the launch rocket. The following 24 hours will be crucial, according to UAE Mars mission’s deputy project manager Sarah al-Amiri.

“In my heart of hearts, I’m looking forward to the initial 24 hours after separation, and that’s where we see the results of our work,” Amiri told AFP earlier this month. “It is when we first get the signal, when we know that every part of the spacecraft is functioning, when the solar panels are deployed, when we hit our trajectory and are headed towards Mars.”

The Hope Probe is expected to reach Mars’ orbit by February 2021. It will then loop the planet for one Martian year, which lasts 687 days.

Tonight’s launch is weather dependent, so if the conditions are anything less than ideal, blastoff will be pushed to a later date. The launch window is open until August 31.

Time is of the essence, as the UAE is in a race with China and the US to reach Mars.

Tune in for the launch

To catch all the action as it unfolds, you can live stream the event at emm.ae/live.

You can choose from four viewing channels, including Dubai TV and Abu Dhabi TV with Arabic commentary, Dubai One with English commentary, or a visual display without commentary.