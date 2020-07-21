It’ll be the GCC’s first co-working space to be located in a mall…

Cloud Spaces is a new co-working facility set to launch in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall, this August.

The space was designed to create a stylish contemporary office solution for those businesses that operate best with a bit of flexibility.

Business or pleasure?

In addition to providing a fully modern selection of conferencing and recording kit, Cloud Spaces aims to foster an incubation hub strategy — allowing growing businesses and entrepreneurs to network and collaborate.

They’ll also offer new companies assistance in obtaining trade licenses.

And it’s come at just the right time, with many residents now exploring new career opportunities.

Malak Smejkalova, General Manager at Cloud Spaces, said: “A number of local and international businesses have already signed up, with many more in the pipeline. As an office space designed for the future, Cloud Spaces is poised for further expansion in the UAE, the wider region and internationally.”

There’s a dedicated support team for start-ups as well as established businesses. Options to rent space monthly or annually

And it’s fully social distancing compliant.

It’s a little thing called fashion sweetie

Cloud Spaces is hoping to attract businesses, individuals and emerging brands in the retail and fashion product design industries.

It just makes sense with the Mall literally on the doorstep. The shopping centre features more than 300 brands and enjoys footfall of over 19 million visitors each year.

Saoud Khoory, Executive Director of Retail, Aldar Properties said: “We welcome the addition of Cloud Spaces to Yas Mall, another first-of-its-kind model in the region and a response to the changing needs of Abu Dhabi’s commercial landscape.”

“With growing demand for flexible working spaces across the UAE, CLOUD Spaces will serve as a hub to support the growth plans of existing tenants and future tenants alike, as well as the wider business community.”

If you’re interested in reserving your own pod, you can sign up and declare your interest now at cloudspaces.ae

