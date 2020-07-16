Tell your girlfriends…

Spas around the city are slowly opening up and are offering up some great deals as a much-needed treat for all those missed pampering sessions.

The world-class Saray Spa at the stunning JW Marriott Marquis is offering up a great deal for the ladies which is perfect if you want to spend some time catching up with your friends, relaxing and and indulging in an afternoon tea.

And it will cost you just Dhs300.

You will get a 5-star pampering session that includes a 30-minute back massage to help get rid of all those muscle knots followed by a complimentary reflexology session which involves the application of pressure to specific points on the feet and hands.

The award-winning spa uses ancient healing techniques and locally sourced natural ingredients paying homage to the Arabian heritage of Saray Spa – so you’re in for a real relaxing treat.

Once you’re finished with your pampering session at Saray Spa, float on over to La Farine Café and Bakery for an indulgent treat for your taste buds.

The contemporary cafe and bakery in JW Marriott Marquis will serve up a selection of freshly created savoury and sweet treats you can indulge in in the cosy and chic surroundings.

Tuck into classic afternoon tea delights such as the traditional cucumber sandwich, delicious scones to zesty passion fruit profiteroles.

Bookings are essential and valid for a group of maximum six people.

The spa is taking the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the guests as well as its staff.

Temperatures will be checked and masks are a must while using spa services.

At the moment, the steam room, sauna, Hammam, jacuzzi and ice shower are closed, but the changing room facilities, shower, locker and relaxation room is open and available for guests.

Saray Spa at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (04) 414 6754. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/sarayspa

Images: JW Marriott Marquis