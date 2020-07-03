Time for a little ‘you time’…

As the city has slowly returned to normal, piece by piece, Dubai’s luxury spas have been one of the last things to reopen. Now, finally, they’ve been given the go ahead, and we’re sure there’s plenty of people who are excited.

Not only have a number of spas reopened, but they’ve launched with some fantastic deals and offers, meaning you’ll get more for your money. We’re in…

Anantara, The Palm

What: 90 minute spa treatment for the price of 60 minutes

Needing a bit of R&R this weekend? Well, how does a 90 minute spa treatment, for the price of 60 minutes sound? That’s what the luxury Dubai spa at Anantara, The Palm is offering. Choose from treatments such as facials, massages, body scrubs and more. And relax…

Anantara Dubai Spa, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 567 8140. anantara.com

Atlantis, The Palm

What: 30 per cent off selected treatments

Atlantis, The Palm’s ShuiQi Spa is reopening on Wednesday July 8, following a deep sanitisation of all areas. Many of its rejuvenating treatments are being offered with a 30 per cent discount for Dubai residents, including massages, nails, hair, facials and more. An all-day pool pass is also included, yay.

ShuiQi Spa, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, reservations in advance, 9am to 5pm daily. Tel: (04) 426 1020. atlantis.com/dubai

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

What: Get a free facial when you book a selected treatment

The contemporary spa at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC has just launched a brand new luxurious treatment from marocMaroc, called the Sensory Awakening Massage. When you opt for the 90-minute treatment, which uses a Paillettes d’Ambre candle, you’ll then receive a signature facial which will cleanse and exfoliate the skin.

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, DIFC, Dubai, Sensory Awakening Massage with complimentary facial, Dhs750. Tel: (04) 372 2777. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Provided