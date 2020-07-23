The British comedian will headline two shows as part of Dubai Summer Surprises on August 13 and 14…

Leading comic Jimmy Carr will visit the UAE for the first-time in August, it has been announced.

Taking place on Thursday August 13 and Friday August 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the shows will form part of the Dubai Summer Surprises Festival.

Jimmy is an English comedian, writer and television presenter known mostly as the hilarious – if bitingly sarcastic – host of the UK panel TV show 8 Out Of 10 Cats. He’s sold over 400,000 tickets throughout Europe over the past eighteen months and is highly regarded in the comedy circle. He’s also widely known for his unmistakable, one-of-a-kind laugh…

‘I can’t wait to visit Dubai next month as part of Dubai Summer Surprises. This will be the first time I perform for my UAE followers and hope that everyone is ready for a laugh during these strange times!’ says Jimmy.

Tickets to both shows will go on sale next week. For more info, check out dxblaughs.ae

