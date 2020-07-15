Welcome to the summer of staycations…

With many of us staying put over summer, why not use this as an opportunity to play tourist in your own town?

From family escapes to gourmet getaways, here are some incredible staycation deals to coincide with Dubai Summer Surprises.

Best for chilling out: Fairmont The Palm

When Dubai city life gets too hot to handle, beat a retreat to Fairmont The Palm. This popular Palm Jumeirah resort has not one but four temperature-controlled pools, giving you a license to chill.

As a kicker, they’re offering up to 30 per cent off room rates – if you sign up to their loyalty programme, that discount can be as steep as 50 per cent.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. From Dhs620. fairmont.com/palm-dubai/

Best for non-stop shopping: Address Downtown

With Dubai Summer Surprises in full swing, now’s the time for a hit of retail therapy. When you book a stay at Address Downtown, not only will you get up to 50 per cent off room rates, you’ll also receive Emaar gift vouchers for each night of your stay.

You’ll get a Dhs200 voucher for a standard room, and Dhs400 for a suite. The hotel’s perfectly positioned just a short, air-conditioned stroll from The Dubai Mall. Plus, you can check in from 10am and check out at 6pm, and children under 10 stay for free. Valid until September 30.

Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai. From Dhs700++. Tel: (04) 423 8888. addresshotels.com

Best for a wallet-friendly escape: JA The Resort

JA The Resort continues to set the benchmark for affordable staycations in Dubai. Room rates start at just Dhs396++ a night, which is a bargain in itself – but then you get the full amount back (minus taxes) to spend on food, drinks and activities during your stay.

With an 800-metre beach, golf course, equestrian centre and plenty of sports, there’s plenty to keep every member of your family entertained. Find out more about this wallet-friendly escape here.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali. From Dhs396++, valid until Sept 30, with code UAESTAY. jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-the-resort

Best for fun with the family: Le Royal Meridien

Fresh from a recent facelift, Le Royal Meridien in Dubai Marina has a great deal for UAE families this summer. Children under the age of 12 can dine for free, and families can book a second room at 50 per cent off.

If you’d rather make it a gourmet getaway, book the UAE Resident Staycation. Starting at Dhs650 a night, you’ll get breakfast and dinner each day, plus 25 per cent off any other food and drinks during your stay.

Le Royal Meridien, Dubai Marina. Summer specials starting at Dhs419++ a night for Bonvoy members. Tel: (04) 399 5555. marriott.com

Best for a private beach break: Jumeirah Ultimate Staycation

Jumeirah has rolled out unbeatable staycation deals for UAE residents and GCC nationals across its portfolio of Dubai hotels and resorts. For a beach escape in Dubai, check into Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf and Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on Palm Jumeirah.

Save up to 40 per cent on room rates when you book the Ultimate Staycation, including daily breakfast and 20 per cent off food and drinks. Or, book the Ultimate Staycation with Half Board package to save up to 30 per cent off room rates, and enjoy daily breakfast plus lunch or dinner.

For rates and to book, visit jumeirah.com/en/offers/global-offers/ultimate-staycation-offer