Come out to play…

As the city opens back up, we’re welcoming a new set of exciting venues to revisit. This week they’re all opening on Thursday, and include a record-breaking restaurant, a rooftop which has been covered for the summer, a lively party place and a waterpark. Enjoy!

Here are three exciting re-openings in Dubai this weekend.

At.mosphere

Burj Khalifa’s At.mosphere will reopen this weekend after several months of closure. The world’s tallest restaurant is set to open its doors on Thursday July 2. As you’d expect, the sky-high venue offers incredible views across the entire city. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but a coveted table is on the pricer end with a minimum spend of Dhs500 per person for a window seat or Dhs300 per person for a table further in. Secret Parties’ ladies’ night will also be making its return to At.mopshere on Tuesday July 7.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, daily 7am to 10pm, opens July 2. Tel: (04) 888 3444. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Treehouse

Popular rooftop bar Treehouse has been transformed to ‘Greenhouse’ for the summer. The fun venue will open on Thursday July 2 with a new set of deals to enjoy throughout the week. Treehouse’s new ‘komerebi menu’ offers sundowner deals too good to miss, including beer and spirits for Dhs40, wine for Dhs49 by the glass and Dhs215 by the bottle. The popular ladies’ night will return every Tuesday, with unlimited wine for Dhs99 and Remedy nights every Sunday with non-stop R&B, soul and hip-hop tunes.

Treehouse, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Sat to Weds 6pm to 2am, Thur 6pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, opens July 2. Tel: (058) 827 2763. treehousedubai.ae

The Hideout

Lively club, The Hideout, is ready to reopen its doors, along with some brand new activations. If you love rock music, their new brunch is definitely for you. The three hour brunch will be jamming all the best in classic rock tunes, and you’ll get a three course menu and unlimited drinks for Dhs199. Upgrade to the premium package for Dhs299, every Friday from 1pm to 4pm. If you want to make a weekend of it, there’s a new staycation deal, where for Dhs400 you’ll get a hotel room, as well as brunch and breakfast for two people.

The Hideout, Marina Byblos Hotel, Dubai Marina, Sat, Mon, Weds 5pm to 11pm. Tues & Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sun closed. Tel: (058) 534 6000. thehideoutdubai.com

Laguna Waterpark

Laguna Waterpark will be reopening its slides on Thursday July 2. To celebrate the reopening of its vast range of slides and attractions, the La Mer destination is offering a special offer for two weeks only. Guests who book online in advance will be granted entrance for the reduced price of Dhs125 for adults (normally Dhs195) and Dhs99 for kids (normally (Dhs145).

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Jumeirah 1, opening July 2, Dhs125 adults, Dhs99 kids. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided/Social