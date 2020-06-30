The La Mer attraction is launching a two-week reopening deal…

Laguna Waterpark has just announced its long-awaited reopening date, set for Thursday July 2. The boutique waterpark has been closed for several months and recently undergone a deep cleaning session to ensure its ready to welcome guests back again.

To celebrate the reopening of its vast range of slides and attractions, the La Mer destination is offering a special offer for two weeks only. Guests who book online in advance will be granted entrance for the reduced price of Dhs125 for adults (normally Dhs195) and Dhs99 for kids (normally (Dhs145).

The day pass includes unlimited food and drinks for the whole day, as well as a towel for each visitor plus unlimited use of the pools, rides and slides. Highlights include the region’s first WaveOz 180 FlowRider to practice your surfing skills, as well as the adrenaline-inducing Free Fall waterslide.

If you’re looking for a little luxury, there’s also the beach cabana package. For Dhs1,500, groups of up to four can enjoy a day at the park with a private area, including food and drinks. You’ll also get fast pass access to the rides you’re there to experience.

Under government guidelines, the waterpark has implemented new safety and hygiene measures. These include two-metre social distancing markers, as well as temperature check, protective masks (while outside of the water) and a limited entrance capacity.

The health of staff will be closely monitored, and thanks to self scan tickets, contact between staff and customers will be minimal. Children must remain under parental supervision throughout the experience.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Jumeirah 1, opening July 2, Dhs125 adults, Dhs99 kids. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided