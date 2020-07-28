Paired with free-flowing drinks, it’s Dhs295…

Since it opened in early 2020, famed Chinese restaurant, Hutong has firmly cemented itself as one of the top upscale restaurants in Dubai’s contemporary DIFC district. Critically-acclaimed in its existing locations in The Shard, London and New York’s Manhattan, the Dubai outpost has been welcomed.

Now, Hutong Dubai is launching a brand new Wednesday-night concept from August 5. Named the ‘Red Lantern Evening’, it invites diners to experience an 8-dish set menu, boasting some of Hutong’s most internationally-renowned dishes.

It’s not as costly as you might think for a restaurant in DIFC, as the 8-dish dinner is priced at Dhs245. If you’d like to add two hours’ free-flowing sparkling wine, it will cost you Dhs295. To pair it with premium bubbles it’s priced at Dhs395. Both packages include Hutong cocktails too.

So what’s on the menu? A selection of three dishes is first up, including the wild mushroom & truffle bao, which was named by The New York Times as some of the best dim sum in Manhattan. Mains include the signature ma la chilli prawns, described as ‘tender but crunchy prawns in ‘lip-numbing’ Sichuan peppercorns and spices’.

Next up is Hutong’s ‘star dish’, the famous Red Lantern; crispy soft-shell crab served in a basket of fiery Sichuan red peppers. A bao and soy dessert will help to cool the palate after a number of spicy signature Chinese dishes.

The restaurant in Dubai has a lounge bar, a terrace and a private dining room overlooking the restaurant. Intricate details of the restaurant include a hand-crafted sandstone wall embodying the crossover between the Chinese and Islamic worlds of design.

In the centre you’ll find a Wishing Tree, created by a Chinese master and imported to Dubai – an homage to the famous Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees in Hong Kong. Guests are invited to write a wish on the red labels and place it as high as possible in the hope it comes true.

Hutong Dubai, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, Wednesdays from August 5, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, 8-courses, Dhs245, pair with sparkling Dhs295, premium bubbles Dhs395. Tel: (04) 2200 868. hutong-dubai.com

Images: Provided