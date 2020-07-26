There’s a new brunch and a late night party…

When it comes to a Dubai party brunch that ticks all the boxes, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find exactly what you’re looking for if you book one by the Secret Parties group. Now, they’re at it again, with the launch of two new events.

A brand new brunch is launching on Friday, July 31. Named ‘The Secret Italiano Brunch’, it will take place at Vanitas in The Palazzo Versace hotel. Get ready for an Italian feast, free-flowing drinks and some amazing entertainment.

Running from 1pm to 4pm, it’s priced at Dhs345 for soft drinks, Dhs445 for house beverages, Dhs545 for sparkling and Dhs699 for champagne. For just Dhs350 extra, you can stay overnight in the stunning hotel, which includes breakfast and pool access.

Dishes served include seafood arancini, roasted beef tenderloin, pan-seared sea bass fillet and beef carpaccio with black truffle. Entertainment will come in the form of an opera singer and electric violinist, performing their take on some well-known songs.

That’s not all the Secret Parties group are up to this weekend. Also launching on Friday, July 31 is a new evening event taking place at chic rooftop venue Cé La Vi. Named Secret Party Fridays, it’s set to shake up your Friday nights.

Perfect for those who like to stay up a little later, it starts at 11pm and runs until 3am. Entry for ladies is Dhs250 minimum spend, and for guys, it’s Dhs350. Tables can be booked for up to 10 people, and it’s mandatory that you book ahead.

You’ll find the restaurant perched on the 54th floor at the Address Sky View hotel. It offers unbelievable views of glittering Downtown Dubai, and make sure you get that Instagram shot on the famous swing.

The Secret Parties group are responsible for El Secreto at La Carnita, Secret Jungle Brunch at Mama Zonia, Secret Brunch at the Ritz, at Cafe Belge, and many more amazing events including ladies’ nights and ladies’ days.

The Secret Italiano Brunch’, Vanitas, The Palazzo Versace hotel, launches Friday July 31, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs345. secret-parties.com

Secret Party Fridays, Cé La Vi, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai, launches Friday July 31, 11pm to 3am, Dhs250 girls, Dhs350 guys minimum spend. secret-parties.com

