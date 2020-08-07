Sponsored: Radisson’s huge range of affordable hotels each offer a variety of deals…

We know that not everyone enjoys the same type of staycation. There’s the adventurous ones, the types who take their furry friend everywhere, the people who like to completely switch off and relax, and don’t forget the ones who work through their own vacations…

Radisson Hotels cater to every type of staycationer, with hotels across the country offering great rooms at affordable rates. Here’s seven hotels to try before the summer comes to an end.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront

With impressive Burj Khalifa views, and a lively brunch on the weekends, this sophisticated hotel is ideal for those who love to enjoy the lavish side of Dubai life. Right now, when you book the Friday brunch, you’ll get your room for the night absolutely free.

Rates start from Dhs279 per person.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

If you want the benefit of checking in and not having to worry about your food and drink for the rest of the stay, check out this historic hotel at the Creek. Your all-inclusive package has everything you need to satisfy your foodie cravings.

Rates start from Dhs295 per person.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City

Another epic all-inclusive deal awaits in Dubai Media City. With a lively atmosphere and stunning rooftop pool, the centrally-located hotel offers breakfast, lunch and dinner plus unlimited alcoholic drinks.

Rates start from Dhs499 per person.

Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis

This brand-new hotel has a paw-some deal for those that like to enjoy life with their pet. For just Dhs269 per night two people and their four-legged friend can enjoy a staycation with a one-hour drink package per person, free hire of dog bed and bowl and pet-friendly ice cream & pawsecco.

Rates start from Dhs269 per person with one pet.

Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City

Live life in the fast lane with this top staycation deal. Enjoy an overnight stay plus an adrenaline-pumping Kartdrome experience for two plus credit to spend on food, drinks and spa treatments.

Rates start from Dhs250 per person.

Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman

Keen golfer? Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and check out Ajman’s incredible 18-hole golf course. This deal includes a one-night stay with breakfast and one round at the Al Zorah Golf Club.

Rates start from Dhs540 per person.

Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten those who love nothing more than to relax on the beach. This family-friendly resort offers you Dhs200 back to spend on food during your stay, making it relaxing and affordable.

Rates start from Dhs397 per person.

So, for a variety of staycations, starting from just Dhs250 per night, check out the great deals at Radisson Hotels. Visit radissonhotels.com/staycationsuae for more information.