Enjoy free drinks, food offers and plenty of entertainment…

Remember when we told you that an incredible ladies’ night was launching at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, with 18 free drinks across six venues up for grabs? Well, after the success of the launch night on Wednesday, August 5, it seems that more venues wanted to get involved.

The ladies’ night has been updated, and now has 11 participating venues across the Souk Madinat Jumierah. Whilst it’s no longer 18 free drinks – no catch – in six venues, there are still plenty of free drinks, food offers and entertainment to liven up your Wednesday nights.

Running from 6pm to 11pm every Wednesday evening, there will be no less than 33 free drinks to avail, some just by turning up and some which are part of amazing dining deals. Make sure to pick up your ‘Souk It Up’ map from any of the participating venues to guide you around.

So, what’s on offer?

Participating Venues

Americano

Deal: Three free drinks with a minimum spend of Dhs75 per person. Latino music spun by DJ.

Anar

Deal: Three free drinks with a minimum spend of Dhs50 per person on the Persian cuisine

Belgian Beer Cafe

Deal: Three free drinks with the purchase of any food item, per person.

Folly by Nick & Scott

Deal: Three course menu with a choice of 15 dishes, plus three house beverages for Dhs250

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

Deal: Three free drinks with the purchase of a Dhs50 food voucher per person. Live entertainment.

Publique

Deal: Three drinks for ladies with a minimum spend of Dhs120 per person. Starts Wednesday, August 19.

Times of Arabia Gold

Deal: Three free drinks with a minimum spend of Dhs75 per person. Live entertainment.

Ushna

Deal: Three free drinks with a minimum spend of Dhs50 per person

Free drinks, no catch

Noodle House

Deal: Three free drinks, no minimum spend.

Perry & Blackwelders

Deal: Three free drinks, no minimum spend. If you like, tuck into unlimited chicken wings for Dhs99 per person.

Trattoria

Deal: Three free drinks, no minimum spend. If you like, avail all-you-can-eat pasta for Dhs99.

Happy Hour deals

Trader Vic’s

Deal: Happy hour from 4pm to 7pm with 50 percent off wine, beer, spirits and cocktails.

Maria Bonita

Deal: Happy hour from 3pm to 6pm, with two-for-one on selected beers.

Ladies’ Night, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays, 6pm to 11pm. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided