HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai paid a visit to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) yesterday, August 5.

Dubai’s private school regulator showed the Crown Prince how they are preparing to re-introduce classroom learning to students later this year.

Sheikh Hamdan paid particular attention to the safety aspects of the new school structure, to ensure children will have a ‘smooth resumption of their academic journeys’.

In a Tweet, the Crown Prince said that many valuable lessons had been learnt during the months of distance learning. “We now seek further innovative solutions for education in Dubai, to ease the learning process for students and parents, while enhancing the quality achievements of our education system,” he continued.

The KHDA recently released a set of new criteria which schools are required to implement for the new academic year. These include masks and thermal screening for all staff and pupils, as well as distances between desks during the classroom sessions.

Students and parents can also opt to continue with the distance learning programme during the new term, which begins on August 30.

In a statement to school principals, the KHDA said: “While face-to-face learning remains the preferred education model, we understand that different parents have different views, especially in the first phases of re-opening. As a temporary measure, schools can and should provide 100 per cent distance learning provision in the new academic year to parents who request it.”

Images: Twitter