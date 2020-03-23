The Dubai Ruler said: “Our education and learning drive will never stop, no matter the circumstances”…

Sunday March 22 marked the first remote school day in the UAE, and students who tuned into their first class were greeted by a special visitor. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, joined 1.2 million students in the virtual class.

A total of 1.2 million students from across the country joined the lesson, including those from government schools, private sector schools and universities.

The Dubai Ruler took to Twitter to applaud the teacher, Ms. Amal Zaid Nasser and her students from Al Majd Model School in Sharjah. He said in the Tweet: “The experience is new to everyone and parents have a big role in supporting the success of this new educational phase”.

.@HHShkMohd: We heavily invested in smart learning during the past 10 years and today we reap the fruit of this investment with smart systems in our schools and an integrated infrastructure, creating a platform for lessons to be taught to all stages. pic.twitter.com/X7vVWxGYBH — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 22, 2020

HH Sheikh Mohammed revealed that [the UAE] has invested heavily in smart learning over the past 10 years. He continued: “Today we reap the fruit of this investment with smart systems in our schools and an integrated infrastructure, creating a platform for lessons to be taught to all stages”.

Students in Dubai will be conducting distance learning via the ‘Learn From Afar’ programme until April 5. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said on its Twitter page: “The tests we’re being given now are not maths or science, but patience & compassion. We’re all #InThisTogetherDubai.”

Images: Twitter