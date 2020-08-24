The highly anticipated movie is finally here…

After several long months without the release of major new movies in cinemas, we finally received the good news just last week from Vox Cinemas about the release dates of some hugely-anticipated new films.

But it’s not just cinemas getting in on all the action.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is one particular film that is already putting movie buffs on the edge of their seat and the cinematic masterpiece is going to be screened for one day only at the grand Dubai Opera on Friday August 28.

The screening is expecting to draw in crowds from near and far, and thankfully, the performing arts centre is hosting not just one show, but three on the day at 12pm, 5pm and 9.30pm.

Tickets for the movie screening can be bought here with prices starting from Dhs70.

If you manage to round up a gang of friends (and this shouldn’t be too difficult a task), opt for a box where the capacity ranges from four to 10. You can browse the prices on here.

Watch the trailer below to see what all the fuss is about.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, stars Twilight sensation, Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. The film will be released in the UAE, ahead of the US, meaning we will be some of the first to see it.

A synopsis of the movie states, ‘A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III.’

The show is approximately two hours and 30 minutes long and has a rating of PG13. Patrons under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

It is also worth noting that you will have to wear your face mask at all times while in the Dubai Opera and you are requested to not attend if you have Covid-19 like symptoms.

See you there!

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, August 28, 12pm, 5pm and 9.30pm. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

