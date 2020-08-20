It’s been a while since new movies were in the cinema…

Calling all movie-buffs. After several long months without the release of major new movies in cinemas, there’s some excellent news. VOX Cinemas has just announced the release dates of some hugely-anticipated new films, that are coming soon.

Just some of the releases include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which stars Twilight sensation, Robert Pattinson. This film will be released in the UAE, ahead of the US, meaning we will be some of the first to see it. Disney’s Mulan live-action remake will also be screened.

You can find VOX Cinemas in numerous locations around the UAE, from Nakheel Mall on The Palm Jumeirah to Mall of the Emirates (and plenty more) in Dubai, to Yas Mall and Abu Dhabi Mall in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

Cameron Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment said, “After several months of speculation and delays, I’m excited to announce that blockbusters are back at VOX Cinemas and unveil our impressive slate of must-see movies.”

So which movies can we look forward to?

It all kicks off on August 20 with Peninsula – the sequel to the hit Korean zombie thriller Train to Busan. August 27 is the release date for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. There’s also set to be a special 10-year anniversary screening of Nolan’s Inception from August 13 to 26.

In September, Disney fans will have their moment, as the eagerly-anticipated live-action adaptation of the Disney classic, Mulan, will be screened from September 4. Also, on September 17, the third instalment of spy franchise The King’s Man will be released.

Superhero fans can get their fix on October 1, with the release of Wonder Woman 1984, which is a sequel about the popular heroine. On October 22, Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, a murder mystery, will be screened.

Popcorn at the ready…

