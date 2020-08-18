Sponsored: Treat yourself to a meat feast this Thursday…

Get ready to up your Thursday dinner game thanks to the awaited return of GRAZE Gastro Grill & Bar. La Ville Hotel & Suites’ urban smokehouse has opened its doors with a brand new GRAZE Supper Club deal.

Using the highest quality beef cuts from Stanbroke & Westholme farms, the City Walk hotspot’s new menu is filled with tasty temptations. Whether you’re in the mood for meat or seafood, you’re bound to find plenty of options you’ll love.

Discover the sumptuous flavours created by the wood-fired Josper Oven in this new evening brunch concept. Every Thursday between 7pm and 11pm, indulge in three different cuts of beef, cooked in a variety of ways.

The GRAZE Supper Club, which launches on August 20, kicks off with a selection of starters including steak tartare, burrata or octopus. Next up is the main showstopper – 200g smoked brisket, 200g braised short rib and 200g tenderloin.

Sides include truffle mac & cheese, fries and grilled asparagus – just be sure to save room for a lighter-than-air cheesecake to finish the meal on a sweet note.

For the drinks you’ll find an exciting choice of classic cocktails, including negroni, old fashioned, whisky sours and a selection of spritz. All effortlessly combine with the upbeat acoustic soundtracks from @soundofnomads performing live to kick off a new weekend in style.

The brunch is priced at Dhs199 with a soft drinks package, Dhs299 with house drinks, including wine and beer, or Dhs399 for premium drinks including the aforementioned cocktails.

If Thursdays don’t work for you, don’t worry – GRAZE’s ever-popular Saturday brunch is back too. The fun Saturday GRAZING Feast includes Angus sliders, deep-fried calamari, filet mignon and grilled rib-eye.

You can enjoy the Saturday brunch for Dhs229 with soft drinks, Dhs325 with house beverages or Dhs425 including cocktails and glasses of fizz. Choose any three hours between 1pm and 6pm to enjoy the brunch.

GRAZE Gastro Bar & Grill, La Ville Hotel & Suites CITY WALK Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 5pm to 11.30pm, Friday & Saturday 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (054) 309 5948. livelaville.com/Graze