Sponsored: Here’s to riding out the 2020 storm with a steady supply of bread…

Baking bread quickly became the it social distancing pastime. You have to respect the hustle, but you may not have the patience to bake a loaf yourself. Thankfully, you can order fresh-baked bread straight to your door instead.

Responding to the UAE’s love for all things doughy, the mini-cupcake creators Lillebite have launched a spin-off brand. Lillebake is a new delivery offering aimed at satisfying your need for comfort carbs. It began as a passion project for Lillebite’s owner, who was craving proper New York bagels and German pastries and found what she describes as the ‘perfect recipe’. Artisanal breads and pastries, braids and twists, as well as a selection of bite-sized croissants, slider rolls and muffins are all now available to order. Here’s how to get your fill…

Next-day delivery

You can place your Lillebake order via WhatsApp on (052) 3575948 daily from 7am to 10pm or call (04) 5707024 for next-day delivery.

Ripe Market collection

Lillebake also sets up a pop-up stall at all Ripe Markets. Visit them on Fridays and Saturdays at Nakheel Mall, Springs Souk on Fridays, or Times Square Center on Saturdays.

Curbside pick-up

Alternatively, you can visit the Lillebite shop at The Fairways Marketplace in Jumeirah Golf Estates to collect your order.

You might also like These new cupcakes are not just unique, but also guilt-free

The artisanal breads range from Dhs10 to 25 a pop, the mini-croissants cost Dhs3-4 each, and the twists cost Dhs10, with zero additional delivery fee. Fresh, soft, warm bread. Eat it, smell it, roll around on huge piles of it.

For more information, visit @_lillebake.