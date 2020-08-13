Great news for movie buffs!

New movies are now being screened in theatres and we hope to see more releasing in the coming weeks.

The cinema is also continuing to screen old films, so, if you missed out on catching a previous Academy Award-winner or blockbusting thriller from years ago, there are plenty of options to pick from.

Here are 8 movies (new and old) you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

New films

Ava

An assassin becomes marked for death by her own black ops organization after questioning orders and breaking protocol.

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Geena Davis, Colin Farrell

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama (PG15)

Black Water: Abyss

Deep in the forests of Australia, some friends are exploring a remote cave system when a tropical storm hits. As rising flood waters trap them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness – killer crocodiles.

Starring: Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell, Amali Golden

Genre: Action, Drama, Horror (PG13)

Peninsula

Four years after the zombie outbreak in the Korean Peninsula, Jung is given a lucrative mission to return to the Peninsula and retrieve a truck full of cash left abandoned on the ruined streets of Seoul. His mission is complicated when his team are ambushed by a militia known as Unit 631 and vicious zombie hordes.

Starring: Dong-Won Gang, Jung-hyun Lee, Re Lee

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller (18 TBC)

Tenet

Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel… Inversion.

Starring: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller (PG13)

The High Note

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis, a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance (PG15)

The Rental

Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister.

Starring: Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand

Genre: Horror, Thriller (15+)

Think Like a Dog

A 12-year-old tech prodigy’s science experiment goes awry and he forges a telepathic connection with his dog. The duo join forces and use their unique perspectives on life to comically overcome complications of family and school.

Starring: Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Gabriel Bateman

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family (PG13)

Old blockbusters

Black Water

A deep cover operative awakens to find himself imprisoned on a submarine. With the help of a fellow prisoner and an amateur agent, he must race against the clock to escape the vessel and expose who set him up.

Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Al Sapienza

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller (15+)

