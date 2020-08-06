Great news for movie buffs!

New movies are now being screened in theatres and we hope to see more releasing in the coming weeks.

The cinema is also continuing to screen old films, so, if you missed out on catching a previous Academy Award-winner or blockbusting thriller from years ago, there are plenty of options to pick from.

Here are 10 movies (new and old) you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

New films

Horrible Histories

Atti, a smart and quick-witted Roman teenager, manages to upset Emperor Nero with one of his schemes. For punishment, Atti is sent to work in a cold and wet Britain, where he also meets the Celts.

Starring: Sebastin Croft, Emilia Jones, Nick Frost

Genre: Comedy, Family, History (PG13)

Scoob!

This film reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now. With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global ‘dogpocalypse’, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Starring: Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

Made in Italy

A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy.

Starring: Liam Neeson, Valeria Bilello, Micheál Richardson

Genre: Comedy (PG13)

Train to Busan

A man, his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak in South Korea.

Starring: Yoo Gong, Yu-mi Jung, Dong-seok Ma

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller (PG13)

Old blockbusters

Anna

Anna Poliatova is a Russian beauty who works for the KGB while constantly looking for a way out. She soon seizes an opportunity when the CIA ask her to become a double agent.

Starring: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans

Genre: Action, Thriller (15+)

Inception

Dom Cobb is a thief with the rare ability to enter people’s dreams and steal their secrets from their subconscious. His skill has made him a hot commodity in the world of corporate espionage but has also cost him everything he loves. Cobb gets a chance at redemption when he is offered a seemingly impossible task: Plant an idea in someone’s mind. If he succeeds, it will be the perfect crime, but a dangerous enemy anticipates Cobb’s every move.

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG15)

Le Mans 66 (Ford V Ferrari)

You’d probably laugh at the idea of a Ford beating a Ferrari at a race, but this is exactly what happened on June 19, 1966, in the final laps of the 24-hour Le Mans race where Ford actually beat Ferrari in the final lap. Le Mans 66 is based on this true story. The movie follows visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles, who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Starring: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama (PG13)

My Spy

JJ is a hardened CIA operative who finds himself demoted after a job goes wrong. His new task as a spy is to keep an eye on Sophie – a precocious nine-year-old girl and her family. When tech savvy Sophie soon discovers the room where the surveillance operation is set, she bribes JJ to teach her to be a spy (the cool slow walk away from fire and all). While JJ begrudgingly agrees, he soon learns he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit. Starring: Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Greg Bryk

Genre: Action, Comedy, Family (PG15)

Sonic the Hedgehog

The film follows the adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on earth with his newfound best friend Tom Wachowski. They soon learn that villainous Dr. Robotnik is after Sonic and his powers and together they have to find a way to put a stop to him.

Starring: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family (PG)

The Call of the Wild

This movie is an adaption from the beloved literary classic ‘The Call of the Wild’ by Jack London and is based on the story of Buck, a big-hearted (and just plain big) St. Bernard–Scotch Collie dog. His blissful domestic life is turned upside down as he gets stolen and sold to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

Starring: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family (PG)