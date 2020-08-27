Calling all movie-buffs…

After several long months without the release of major new movies in cinemas, they are finally being screened in theatres and we hope to see a lot more releasing in the coming weeks.

Here are new movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

Fatima

Based on historical events, a trial of faith unfolds at the apex of World War I when secrets are revealed to three courageous Portuguese children through a series of apparitions. However, their family doubts them and an aggressive government officials is trying to silence them.

Starring: Alba Baptista, Harvey Keitel, Goran Visnjic

Genre: Drama (PG15)

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Miranda Wells is a hardworking young widow who’s struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm soon brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson, into her life. In just a few short days, Bray’s presence reignites the family’s spirit – but he carries a secret that could change everything. Based on the self-help best-selling book, ‘The Secret’, which focuses on the power of positive thinking.

Starring: Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Jerry O’Connell

Genre: Drama, Romance (PG13)

100% Wolf

Freddy Lupin comes from a proud family line of werewolves. Positive he’ll become the most fearsome werewolf ever, Freddy is in for a shock when his first warfing goes awry, turning him into a ferocious poodle.

Starring: Adriane Daff, Akmal Saleh, Alexs Stadermann

Genre: Animation (PG13)

