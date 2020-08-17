Sponsored: Take a look at these alumni success stories from three University of Wollongong Dubai (UOWD) graduates…

Sometimes, the best way to find the right university for you can start by reaching out to past students. By reading their stories and finding out where they’re working now can help you to visualise yourself in their shoes. We chatted to three alumnus from UOWD to find out what they’ve been up to.

Starting a new career during a global pandemic

Within two months of graduating from UOWD with a Bachelor of Engineering: Electrical degree, Nataly Abbas had secured a job at one of the world’s biggest tech companies, Dell Technologies. But with the role starting in April 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak, she was thrown straight into remote working.

Nataly says, “It is quite hard to try to learn from and network with people you haven’t met, but my most rewarding experience has been gaining the trust of my manager and team members in such a short time.

“My degree from UOWD played a huge role in the discipline I have today – in helping me think outside the box, and most importantly in being organised with proper time-management.”

**To sign up for more information, click here**

Reigniting your passion when you feel like you want to give up

As IT Director of DP World, UAE national Ibrahim Al Najjar has an important strategic role in shaping Dubai’s transportation and logistics industry. But a few years ago, he was ready to give up on his career. He’d hit a roadblock and something needed to change.

Through the guidance of his mentors, he reignited his passion to do something that makes a difference to the world, and embarked on a Masters in Information Technology Management at UOWD.

You might also like 5 things to think about when choosing a university

During his studies Ibrahim met people from all walks of life, which helped him see things from a new perspective and make better decisions. He says, “Meeting and getting to know other people from different disciplines and industries was one of the best experiences. Since leaving UOWD I have experienced career growth and been entrusted with a mission critical role,” he added.

Paving the way for females in senior HR roles…

Graduating in 2002 with a Bachelors in Business Administration and going on to achieve an MBA and a CIPD qualification, Madiha Khalid heads up the HR division of Shell, the largest multinational in Pakistan. In addition to her current role as Country HR Manager – Pakistan, she is also now Director on the Shell Pakistan Board (public listed company).

She explains how her time at UOWD had a huge impact on her career. “I feel that self-discipline, confidence and valuing diversity are some of the life traits that I owe to UOWD. I was fortunate enough to be mentored by an incredible professor who was already a HR practitioner and encouraged students to be the very best they can be.”

To find out more about studying at University of Wollongong in Dubai, book a virtual one-on-one admission consultation.

Images: Supplied