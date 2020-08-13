Super SUP Fit classes will take place four times per week…

If you’re looking for a fun way to shake up your workout schedule, have you thought about SUP HIIT? The challenging fitness class takes place on the water, testing your balance, agility and cardio skills.

Not only will you be taking on short bursts of intense exercise, you’ll be doing it while balancing on a large SUP (stand-up paddle) board floating on the temperature-controlled infinity pool of Drift Beach Dubai.

First-timers might think the feat sounds impossible, but you’d be surprised how quickly your body and balance adapts to the motions. If you do fall in however, don’t worry about it! Just jump back on the board and keep going.

The sessions are tough but rewarding as the High Intensity Interval Training will have you doing push ups, ab work, pilates poses and even burpees. It’s not all hard work though, as founder and instructor Sophie will make sure you’re having fun as you go.

Classes return on Tuesday September 1 and run every Tuesday and Saturday thereafter. There’s two morning slots to choose from: 8am to 8.45am or 9am to 9.45am – before the beach club opens to daycationers.

Each session is Dhs120 per person and you can make your booking by calling the beach club directly or sending a direct message on Instagram.

Drift Beach Dubai also has a new breakfast menu, so you can enjoy something delicious or healthy to reward yourself after the class. Or you can make a day of it and book a sun lounger to relax and soak up the sun for the rest of the day.

Super SUP Fit, Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Tues & Sat from Sept 1, 8am or 9am, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 315 2200. @supersupfit

