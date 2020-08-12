It’s just Dhs150 and you get the money back on f&b credit…

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is now back on the summer vacation circuit and it’s brought some pretty wild stay and play deals along with it.

Dips and sips

Their poolside daycation deal ‘Daydream at Wet Deck’ is just Dhs150 per adult and you get the full amount back as credit to spend on food and drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island (@wabudhabi) on Jan 27, 2020 at 6:06am PST

Relax in sublime supine between 8am to 8pm daily, with a Wet Deck welcome pack that includes a bottle of water, ice lollies and access to the luxurious loungers.

One note before you pack the day bag, in alignment with government guidelines, you’ll need to bring your own towels.

Thirst tap

If you prefer to keep your outsides dry during leisure time excursions, you can still take advantage of their Thursday ‘Tap in at Garage’ promotion.

Set the tone for weekend festivities with a 6pm to 9pm free-flowing drinks on tap package for just Dhs111, at Garage – the resort’s multi-kitchen modern interpretation of a hawker restaurant.

Gender equity

There’s a ladies’ night deal at W Lounge between 5pm and 8pm on Sunday, with an added bonus for the gents. Girls two free drinks and the option of a spirit (Dhs89) or bubbles (Dhs169) free-flow drinks package.

Over the same period, misters get 50 per cent off select beverages.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Images: Provided