The hotel’s recent refurbishments also include a new Splash Pad for kids…

Summer in the UAE can be unbearable at times. A day from all the heat, crowds, and chaos might be exactly what the doctor ordered. Cue Sandy Beach Hotel, the legendary Fujairah resort that sits smack bang in front of Snoopy Island, which has opened two fantastic family-friendly attractions.



The first is is an epic infinity pool, located just in front of the original swimming pool, with gorgeous scenic views out towards Snoopy Island.

The second is an enormous Splash Pad, a mini water park for children aged between 5 and 12 years, complete with slides, bucket plunges, fountains and more.

Speaking about the new renovations, Hotel Director Tarek Aboudib said: “We knew we had to revitalise our resort. Part of our goal was to enable families to entertain their kids with a mini water park, and to have our pool serve as a gate to the magnificent Snoopy Island, especially for its iconic sunrise.

“Our next phase is to renovate the accommodation of the hotel where the identity is enhanced even more,” he added.

Day passes to Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort costs Dhs130 for adults, and Dhs80 for children. Room rates start at Dhs450 during weekends and Dhs600 on weekends.

Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort, Fujairah. Tel: (09) 2445555. sandybeachhotel.ae