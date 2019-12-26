We can’t wait to dive into these…

Here in Dubai there are indoor pools, outdoor pools, kids’ pools, sky high pools and even glass-walled pools, but nothing beats a good infinity pool. From the smooth finish, to the seemingly never-ending stretch of water, infinity pools ooze luxury.

In the next couple of years, Dubai is set to see the launch of a few new epic infinity pools. Here are the ones we can’t wait for.

Raffles Palm Jumeirah

A second Raffles hotel is set to be built on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah by 2021. The two towers, called the Palm360, will be the tallest buildings on The Palm when complete. As well as housing the 125-key Raffles hotel, the two-tower site will also be home to 359 branded residences – including 16 penthouses that will each have their own private infinity pool, gym and cinema. But the bit that’s got us most excited is the pool. Set to be the world’s largest sky pool, it will reside at 170 metres high and span 155 metres in length, connecting the two towers.

SLS Dubai

Downtown Dubai will become home to one of the world’s highest infinity pools with the opening of a new hotel next year. The 5-star, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences will be one of the tallest hotels in the city when it opens in the third quarter of 2020, and will boast 254 expertly designed hotel rooms, 371 residential units, 321 hotel apartments. But the jewel in this hotels crown will be two stunning rooftop infinity pools boasting 360-degree views of Dubai, where guests will be able to take a dip and soak up the city from an eye-watering 75 storeys high. Now that would make for a seriously good sunset swim snap.

Address Jumeirah Resort

You might have noticed the unique architecture of this bespoke hotel being created on the edge of Jumeirah Beach Residence, next to Doubletree by Hilton. The two towers are 74 storeys each, connected at the top and bottom to create a frame-like structure. The property will be home to 217 rooms and suites and has private access to 100 metres of pristine sandy beach, as well as prime views of Ain Dubai. There’s also a lavish infinity pool on the rooftop where the two towers meet.

St Regis Dubai – The Palm

The first St Regis in the city was rebranded into Habtoor Palace earlier this year, so we’re hoping the second serving fares better when it opens on The Palm. The luxury 280-room hotel will occupy the first 18 floors of a new building by master developer Palm Tower, which will be home to an infinity pool, 52nd floor viewing deck and several restaurants. It will also sit alongside the region’s first St Regis beach club.

