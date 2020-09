From boutique brews to world-class roasters…

Dubai’s coffee scene has come a long way, baby. Whether you’re a magic fanatic, or a home-brewer in search of the finest beans, you’ll find a homegrown cafe or boutique roaster within easy reach. Here, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best coffee shops and roasters in Dubai.

Raw Coffee Company

Visit this pioneering Al Quoz roaster and cafe to sample single origin coffees sourced direct from farmers, tour the roastery or take a barista class.

Corner of Street 7a and 4a, Warehouse #10, Al Quoz 1, daily 7.30am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 339 5474. rawcoffeecompany.com

NightJar

At this hip coffee bar in Al Quoz, take a seat at the copper bar and order a glass of nitro cold brew infused with cherry, orange or maple, then buy bags of artisanal beans to go.

8th St, Industrial 1 Warehouse G62, Al Quoz, daily 10am to 9pm. Tel: (0)50 365 1120. nightjar.coffee

The Espresso Lab

This smart café-roaster in the Dubai Design District comes from Emirati entrepreneur Ibrahim Al Mallouhi. Try a citrus-infused espresso or low-acidity cold drip.

Unit 8, Building 7, Dubai Design District, (closed until Sept 28), theespressolab.com

Mokha 1450

Coffee is elevated to an art form at Garfield Kerr’s boutiques, which offer a range of brewing methods and scrupulously sourced beans.

Aswaaq Centre, Al Badaa, Al Wasl Road and Building 8, Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7am to 10pm. mokha1450.com

Gold Box Roastery

Order freshly roasted brews crafted by award-winning baristas Lyndon Recera and Mark Uy.

Warehouse 7, Umm Suqeim Rd East, Industrial 3, Al Quoz, Sat to Thu 9am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 341 4320. goldboxroastery.com

The Sum of Us

While you linger over an expertly poured flat white in this industrial-chic café, watch all the action of the adjoining Encounter Coffee Roasters.

Burj Al Salam Trade Centre, 6th St, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)56 445 7526. thesumofusdubai.com

Brew Cafe

The queues have been known to snake around the block at this popular haunt, which serves light and fruity filter coffees and mochas made with Valrhona chocolate.

Jumeirah Beach Rd, Umm Suqeim 2, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. instagram.com/brewcafeuae

Boon

Founder Orit Mohammed’s family has been involved in the Ethiopian coffee trade for generations. Sample her organic, single-origin brews at this JLT roaster-café.

Depachika Food Hall, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 421 4500. booncoffee.com

Boston Lane

Get a taste of Melbourne café culture at this Instagrammable cafe in The Courtyard, Al Quoz, with a pitch-perfect Magic coffee and Aussie staples such as smashed avocado and comforting toasties.

The Courtyard, 6A St, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 6pm. instagram.com/bostonlane.dubai

Alchemy

Expect a futuristic setting and state-of-the-art brews at this sleek café, housed within a stylish villa opposite Dar Wasl Mall.

37 39 B St, Al Wasl Rd, daily 8am to 8pm. alchemydubai.com

Drop

Top-rated baristas, excellent cold brews, and a contemporary, light-filled space are the hallmarks of this cool café.

Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Rd (also Level Shoes), daily 10am to 10pm. instagram.com/dropdubai

Surge Coffee Roasters

Pick up bags of freshly roasted beans or a bottle of smooth Emirati Blend from this edgy roastery-café.

26B Street, Al Quoz Industrial 4, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (0)58 953 5337. surgecoffeeroasters.com

Seven Fortunes Coffee Roasters

For freshly roasted beans to use at home, shop the range of single origins and blends from Seven Fortunes – you can even pick up the latest brewing equipment to up your coffee game.

Warehouse 12, Al Asayel St, Al Quoz Industrial 2, 9am to 6pm (closed Fri and Sun). Tel: (0)4 338 5587. sevenfortunes.com

Emirati Coffee Co

Quality trumps quantity at Emirati Coffee Co, with a focus on using the world’s top two per cent of beans, and a coffee menu that’s split into black, white, manual and cold.

14 9B Al Quoz Industrial Estate 3, Sun to Thu 9am to 5pm, and Dar Wasl Mall. Tel: (0)4 339 5814. emiraticoffee.com

Kaffe Bloom

You’ll find this cute cafe tucked inside the 1004 Gourmet Asian grocer in The Greens. The beans come from Berlin and Korea, with a range of extraction methods available.

1004 Gourmet, Onyx Tower, The Greens, Sat to Thu 7am to 9pm, Fri 11am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 394 3973. instagram.com/kaffebloom

Images: Social/Unsplash