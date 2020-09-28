First look: The two-storey venue has a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables and two dining concepts…

Living in Dubai, we are spoiled with so many restaurants, entertainment concepts and cool things to do. If you’re not quite sure what you’re in the mood for, a brand new venue is opening in Dubai that means you don’t have to choose.

The long-awaited Brass Monkey is finally opening its doors on Bluewaters Island on October 1, and we’re excited. The venue is gigantic, with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, two dining concepts and so much more.

3 of 12

What’s On went for a sneak peek of the venue, and we’re bringing you the first look of what you can expect inside, plus an insight into the deliciously tasty food that you can tuck into whilst you’re there. We know – we had to try it.

Downstairs, you’ll find the huge 12-lane bowling alley, which is the biggest of its kind in Dubai. You’ll also find a bar and restaurant, named Americana, serving casual, easy-to-eat food such as beef sliders, a vegan mushroom pizza and even an old-school 80’s banana split dessert.

Brass Monkey is looking to hold live music on selected nights and a DJ will be on hand on the others. Next to the bowling shoe hire (although you can wear your own sneakers) you’ll find vintage arcade games such as pin-ball and a pool table.

Upstairs is a second bar and restaurant concept, Bushido, which is Japanese themed. It has cool graffiti on the walls and an Insta-worthy neon boombox DJ booth. The cuisine here is pan-Asian, with stunning dishes such as grilled prawns and Brass Monkey’s signature chicken on the menu.

Also on the first floor is three pool and snooker tables, basketball machines, a dedicated game room with old-favourite arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. The entire venue has an industrial vibe, with exposed metals and neon quotes on the wall.

Another room upstairs is the Arcade room, which houses an air hockey and table tennis table, plus more vintage games, two state-of-the-art racing car simulators and motorbike ones too. The area above the bowling alley is open, so you’ll still feel the vibe from the whole venue.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, opening October 1, 2pm to 1am Sunday to Wednesday, 2pm to 3am Thursdays, 12pm to 3am Fridays, 12pm to 1am Saturdays, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial

Images: Jade Wills