The hottest restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai 2021

Amongst other things, Dubai is known for its thriving restaurant scene and amazing pool and beach club venues. After a strange 2020, there is so much to look forward to this year, with the opening of some amazing entertainment destinations, fabulous restaurants and seriously Insta-worthy beach and pool clubs.

Here, What’s On brings you all of the hottest restaurants, bars, pools and beach clubs to open in Dubai in 2021…

B018

The Dubai export of famed Beirut nightclub announced its plans to open pre-pandemic. The venue has finally broken ground on level 42 of Media One Hotel in Dubai Media City. And, the wheels are in motion to create the same unique experience as Lebanon in an entirely new destination. The venue will be split into two parts, a sophisticated cocktail bar, and a moody underground-style club.

B018, Level 42, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, coming soon. @b018.dxb

Caviar Kaspia

Famed Parisian eatery Caviar Kaspia is set to open an outpost in Dubai’s DIFC in early 2021. Unsurprisingly, judging by the name, the restaurant is renowned for its top-shelf caviar and smoked fish, alongside other luxury seafood. After seeing images of the other Caviar Kaspia restaurants around the world, we think we can expect a seriously sleek restaurant, well-worthy of DIFC’s luxe dining reputation.

thecaviarkaspiagroup.com

Clay

Clay is the name of the new Japanese-Peruvian themed restaurant which is slated to open in Bluewaters in October 2021. Clay restaurant currently exists in Bahrain, so we’ve got a good idea of what we can expect for the new venue. The cuisine to be served at the new restaurant is called ‘Nikkei’ which is also the name of the group of Japanese people who settled in Peru over one hundred years ago.

Clay Dubai, October 2021…

Factory by McGettigan’s

Palm Jumeirah is soon set to welcome its very own McGettigan’s and (a Trader Vic’s too). Factory by McGettigan’s is the newest venue of the long-standing Irish bar chain opening at the Hilton hotel, slated to be in September 2021. It’s described as ‘the perfect mix of an intimate cocktail den and a social, comfortable, neighbourhood bar’.

Factory by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, coming soon…

February 30

February 30 is the name of the brand new beach club and restaurant that is set to open on popular Palm Jumeirah destination, West Beach. There aren’t many details about it just yet but it looks like it could be an export of February 30 in Beirut. Watch this space…

February 30, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah…

Hunter & Barrel

For those who are looking for a new slice of culture, Australian-born restaurant Hunter & Barrel is opening up a Dubai outpost. The stunning new venue is set to open at Vida Emirates Hills, near JLT, serving up signature smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages. The space is beautiful, with striking features such as a huge wooden sculpture over the bar, a glowing stag wall hanging, leafy green foliage and even knitted half-bitten strawberry lights hanging from the ceiling.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, opening soon…

Ikigai

Ikigai looks set to take over the space previously occupied by Japanese restaurant Kanteen in the Millennium Palace Marina Hotel in Dubai Marina. The new Japanese spot is conceptualized by popular Dubai chef, Chef Reif so we think we can expect big things when it comes to the food. It’s set to be fully-licensed with cool graffiti on the walls.

Ikigai, Millennium Palace Marina Hotel, Dubai Marina, slated to open in April 2021…

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

A new clubhouse is preparing to open its doors in Dubai. This April, the newly renovated Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse will become your new go-to for fun and relaxation. The 4,000 square metre space will be home to a new Italian concept, a well-known gastropub, sleek new gym, a riviera-inspired pool, professional beauty salon and popular men’s barbers.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, opens April 2021. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Myrra by Opa

You already know Opa as the lively, plate-smashing Greek restaurant in Fairmont Dubai. Well, now the popular spot is opening another venue, with a twist. Myrra by Opa will be a beachside restaurant on Club Vista Mare, offering stunning ocean views and sensational Greek cuisine.

Myrra Restaurant, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @myrrarestaurant

O Beach Dubai

Export of world famous Ibiza beach club, O Beach Ibiza, O Beach Dubai has announced that it will open on Palm Jumeirah’s hot new beach destination West Beach in just a few months’ time, in Autumn 2021. With incredible views of the Dubai Marina skyline, this is set to be the hottest new place to party. When it opens, you’ll find the day-to-night beach venue in front of the upcoming Seven Tides hotel and residences, and next to Fairmont, The Palm. The huge 6000 square metre space will boast a 600 square metre swimming pool and all of those signature O Beach Ibiza aesthetics.

O Beach Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening Autumn 2021. @obeachdubai

PAPA Barvillage

Papa Bar Village is the seriously chic new venue that is set to open in Dubai in 2021. It’s going to bring you eight dynamic concepts and themed bars under one roof, creating a one-stop destination for drinking, dining, socialising and entertainment.The venue will transform from a sophisticated and immersive dining experience to a chic after-party venue with DJs and entertainment. Bars include a Tiki Bar, Spritz & Vermouth bar and a Japanese offering.

PAPA Barvillage, Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, coming soon…

SushiSamba

We’ve been excited about this one ever since it was first announced in 2019, however SushiSamba is officially opening in September 2021. The sky high venue will sit atop Palm Tower, and serve up breathtaking views with its Latin American-Japanese cuisine. Expect flavours from Brazil, Peru and Japan as you overlook the Dubai skyline.

SushiSamba, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 2021. @sushisambadubai

The Theatre

If you’ve been wondering what will happen to the huge space in Fairmont Dubai since its huge nightclub closed its doors, here’s the answer. It’s going to be transformed into a new theatre concept. The new venue promises to be bigger and better than any dinner and a show experience you’ve seen in the city. So, expect the unexpected when it opens its doors later this year.

The Theatre Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, opening soon. @thetheatredubai

The Park

The Park is set to be brought to you by Tom Arnel, owner of Tom & Serg. The Bull&Roo concept is set to stretch over three floors with a rooftop terrace. The family-friendly venue will have a food store as well as an Australian-influenced market cafe and plenty of space for the little ones to play in.

The Park, JLT, Dubai….

The Guild

The Guild in DIFC promises to be unlike anything else we’ve seen in Dubai. Bull&Roo has signed on for the mammoth project, which was conceived by managing director Tom Arnel. Spanning 15,000 square feet, The Guild in DIFC will bring together eight homegrown food concepts under one roof, creating a gourmet collective with a giant dining room at its heart.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening2021. icdbrookfieldplace.com West 14th One of the most long-standing steakhouses in Dubai, West 14th, can be found in front of the Dukes, The Palm hotel with incredible Dubai Marina skyline and beach views, and next to the hotel and residences’ stunning infinity pool. The format of the restaurant hadn’t changed in a very long time, but now that’s all set to change. Solutions Leisure, the team behind Lock, Stock & Barrel, Baby Q and STK are taking it over and turning it into a Mediterranean-style beach bar.

